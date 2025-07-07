"Not gonna play against him anymore" - Carlos Alcaraz hilariously updates latest head-to-head with $100M tennis legend in ongoing golf battle

Carlos Alcaraz shared an update on his one-on-one golf game against Andy Murray. The Spanish tennis player revealed last week at Wimbledon, while talking to a reporter, that he played golf with Murray.

The duo had two one-on-one matches earlier this year, which resulted in a tie. Alcaraz said in his interview:

"He beat me that day. But then a few days later, we played again, and I beat him. So it was one-one. Just love playing golf in my days off. He has a busy schedule, I guess, or will try to set up, you know, around nine holes. We have to see who wins, you know, we're tied 1-1, so I have to actually play again."

Andy Murray, who is worth $100 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), replied to Carlos Alcaraz's comment by sharing his interview video on his X account.

"We played the deciding match this afternoon. Maybe ask him what happened after the next match," Murray wrote.

Following Murray's post, a reporter asked Carlos Alcaraz about the results of his recent golf match. This time, Murray defeated him, and hilariously, Alcaraz said that he will not play against him.

"I let him win once, but yeah, I lost against him as a player, as a coach, so I am not going to play against him," Alcaraz said.

Andy Murray and Carlos Alcaraz are avid golfers and enjoy playing the sport.

"I can't play against him" – When Carlos Alcaraz shared his plans to play golf against Rafael Nadal

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal enjoys playing golf. Last year, in one of the interviews, Carlos Alcaraz was asked by an interviewer if he had plans to tee off against Nadal. The World No. 2 said:

"Hopefully. We talked to play golf one day, but I can't compete against him in golf. He's so much better than me. I have to practice a lot of years for now, but yeah, that's something that helped me a lot, to turn off my mind a little bit."

"I try to play as much as I can, golf. You know, that's to... yeah, disconnect," he added. "I love that for me, it's really helpful that when you're not training or you're not in competition just to think, you know, the things that is not in tennis. For me it's really helpful."

Carlos Alcaraz has improved his handicap in golf since last year. Per RFR Golf, his handicap was around 37 in March, but it's at 11.2 as of April. Andy Murray, on the other hand, had a handicap of 7.0 while Rafael Nadal holds the lowest handicap of the three, boasting a 1.5 according to TNT Sports.

