“Not gonna soften the blow when Hovland announces he’s going to LIV” - Fans react to Nick Dunlap joining the PGA Tour 

Nick Dunlap recently created history at the 2024 American Express, becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1991. The 20-year-old is also the second youngest golfer to win a PGA Tour event, after Jordan Spieth.

After his win, Dunlap earned his place on the PGA Tour, which will last till 2026, along with entry into the Majors. While he was supposed to be on course for the Farmers Insurance Open this week, he pulled out to think about his future on the Tour.

PGA Tour communications recently announced via X (formerly Twitter) that Dunlap would be joining the Tour this year:

"The PGA TOUR announced Thursday that Nick Dunlap, who on Sunday became the first amateur to win on TOUR in more than 33 years, has joined the TOUR as a member. Currently the youngest TOUR member at age 20, the rookie is exempt on TOUR through the 2026 season."

Fans, however, were quick to point out that even if Dunlap joins the PGA Tour, other golfers might leave for LIV Golf with one user writing:

"Not gonna soften the blow when Hovland announces he’s going to Liv later."

Other fans also called into question the rule that an amateur golfer does not get paid the winners' prize purse, as Nick Dunlap did not receive his $1.5 million purse after winning the American Express.

"Does he get the $1.5M for winning the tournament when he was an amateur?"

Another wrote:

"I really do not understand why the FedEx points wouldn't be there.. Seems like an arbitrary rule. I love the PGA Tour, but you sure do seem to go the "screw the player" way with these arbitrary decisions."

Nick Dunlap turns professional

Nick Dunlap created history by becoming the first golfer to win the US Junior Amateur, the US Amateur and a PGA Tour tournament, all while being an amateur golfer.

He announced that he would be turning pro at a press conference at the University of Alabama, saying (via PGA Tour):

"It was the easiest, hardest decision that I've ever had to make," Dunlap said on Thursday. "I was very fortunate that everyone had the same opinion about it, and my teammates were awesome and very supportive. It goes back to the family that Alabama has; they were very supportive and wanted me to chase my dreams."

Dunlap will now make his pro debut at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.