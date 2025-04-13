"Not a good guy," "Superstar" - Fans answer golf journalist's question on what they love or hate about Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is one of the most popular picks to win the Masters this year. He's been doing well on the course, but there appears to be a section of golf fans who dislike him alongside fans who admire the 35-year-old. It all began when a former CBS reporter, Kyle Porter, asked fans on X what it is about McIlroy that makes them love or hate him.

Porter explained that he never understands why McIlroy receives so much attention from fans. He said he knows the factors behind this attention are McIlroy's good game and winning a lot, but felt there was more to it. So, he asked the fans in his X post, saying:

"....But it also seems to go beyond that, and I have always struggled to understand why, what it is about him that elicits very real and strong feelings both for and against him. I would love to hear from you."

There are numerous comments on this post, and while many are positive, some are excessively negative. For example, one fan gave a bold response, saying that Rory McIlroy is not a good guy. Not only that, he added that no one on the tours likes him. His comment was:

"He’s just not a good a guy. No one on Tour likes him"

Another fan in the comments expressed his anger toward McIlroy by saying:

"Thinks of himself in the same light as Tiger. Not in the same stratosphere."

Some fans even roasted the 35-year-old golfer, stating:

"Hate Rory he’s a crybaby"

While some fans were harshly criticizing McIlroy, others stepped in to praise him. McIlroy has won many hearts over the course of his 18-year career. This is what one fan highlighted in his comment:

"Rory is a great player….not pulling for a European golfer….never…. also, Bryson is engaging and USA…it’s been 11 years of Rory hype..even if he wins it’s 5 total majors…..brooks has that number too….is everyone going this nuts if Jordan wins the PGA?"

Not only that, but one of the fans even went to the extent of calling McIlroy a superstar of his life:

"He's the most outwardly thoughtful superstar of my lifetime. And his willingness to publicly try news things and change his mind is admirable."

Another fan stepped up to appreciate the 35-year-old, explaining why he is one of the best of all time. He stated:

"He gives great interviews, appreciates the history, and has a swing everybody envies."

While McIlroy is receiving mixed reactions from fans, he is also appreciating people who are supporting him at this crucial time during the Masters.

Rory McIlroy makes a hilarious comment about Jack Nicklaus and other veterans vouching for him

The Masters - Round Two - Source: Getty

Almost the entire golf world wants Rory McIlroy to complete his career Grand Slam. According to his fans, he has an ongoing Masters curse, due to which his career grand slam has been pending for a very long time. Even when he leads the tournament, something happens, and everything slips away from him (Masters 2022). McIlroy is currently in excellent form, which is why everyone wants him to finally win this year.

Even the three honorary starters, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson, want McIlroy to wear the green jacket. When the golfer learned of this, he responded with four simple words. He stated (via ASAP Sports):

"They are getting old."

After round 2, Rory McIlroy is currently tied for third place. He had a terrific second day at Augusta National, shooting 66 (-6), the lowest round of the day. This helped him climb the ranks, and he's now only two shots behind the current leader, Justin Rose.

