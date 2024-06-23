"Not the guy to ask", "He should listen to his own advice"- Golf world reacts to LIV Golfer Anthony Kim's ball striking tips

Recently, Anthony Kim shared some golf tips on ball striking with the fans. However, fans felt he was not the right choice for this given his results at LIV Golf.

Anthony Kim is currently in Nashville for LIV Golf's ninth event of the season. Recently, LIV Golf shared a video on their official channel where analyst Rachel Drummond asked him for some tips on ball striking.

During the conversation, Drummond asked questions regarding body position, shot shape, and other aspects. Kim had some interesting answers in the six-minute-long video.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, fans online felt Anthony Kim was not the right person to teach ball striking. Many fans pointed out his poor results this season. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Prob not the guy to ask tbf,' one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Maybe he should listen to his own advice because he’s not good," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"I’m not taking any advice from a guy who finishes last in a beer league golf tournament week after week," another fan wrote.

"There, uh, might be better players to ask than him that play on LIV," this user fan commented.

"🤣🤣Liv is comical," one user wrote.

"April 1 been and gone," this fan posted.

"T44 after 36," one fan trolled Kim's performance at Nashville.

When will Anthony Kim tee off at the LIV Golf Nashville, Day 3?

Anthony Kim is grouped with Matt Jones and Dustin Johnson for the final round of LIV Golf Nashville. The trio will tee off on Sunday, June 23 from hole 13 at 12:05 pm ET.

Kim is currently tied for 44th after 36 holes. He carded a 68 on Saturday, June 22 to aggregate at even par. Johnson is also at T44 after shooting 72 and 70 so far. Jones is tied for 48th after shooting 71 and 72 in the two rounds.

The final round of LIV Golf Nashville will start at 12:05 pm with a shotgun start. All groups will start together from different holes. However, Bryson DeChambeau, John Catlin, and Tyrrell Hatton will be the featured group that will begin the round at 12:16 pm ET from hole 1. Jon Rahm, Carlos Ortiz, and Jon Rahm will be the first group to start from hole 1.

Hatton is leading at 13-under, while Catlin is three strokes behind ahead of the final round. Jon Rahm is tied for third at 9-under alongside DeChambeau.