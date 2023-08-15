“Not a huge Hawaii guy” – Rory McIlroy dismisses some prominent events while opening up on his 2024 schedule plan

Rory McIlroy stated that he would not be going to Hawaii during the 2024 season. The comments came during the pre-event press conference for the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week.

McIlroy had a great run at TPC Southwind, finishing T3 after aggregating 14-under. He is currently third in the FedEx Cup standings.

The PGA Tour releases the 2024 season schedule on Monday, August 7. Speaking at the TPC Southwind on Wednesday, August 9, McIlroy shed light on his 2024 season's schedule. He said:

"Yeah, so there's a lot that I like with this schedule next year. I love Quail Hollow going straight into PGA. I love Memorial going straight into U.S. Open. I think for me anyway, the run-up to Augusta is a little -- I don't know what I'm going to play there, if at all. Maybe play San Antonio the week before.

"But I'd say my schedule will look pretty much the same as it did this year. I'll most likely -- I'm not a huge Hawai'i guy, so I'll probably not go to Hawaii, but I'll play Pebble Beach and sort of play a similar schedule from there on that I've played."

Two events are scheduled to be played in Hawaii next year. First is the elevated event, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which will take place from January 4 to 7 at Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui. From January 11 to 14, the Sony Open will be played at Waialae Country Club, Honolulu.

Despite the rough start, the 34-year-old Northern Irishman ended up having a good year on PGA Tour. He made 16 starts this season and registered 11 top-10 finishes, including two wins and two runner-up finishes.

Though Rory missed the cut at the Players Championship and the Masters, he made the top 10 in the other three majors.

Here's a look at McIlroy's performance in the 2022–23 season:

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: 1

WM Phoenix Open: T32

The Genesis Invitational: T29

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T2

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: 3

Masters Tournament: CUT

Wells Fargo Championship: T47

PGA Championship: T7

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T7

RBC Canadian Open: T9

U.S. Open: 2

Travelers Championship: T7

Genesis Scottish Open: 1

The Open Championship: T6

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T3

How has Rory McIlroy performed at the BMW Championship in the past? Past records of the golfer explored

After a T3 finish at TPC Southwind last Sunday, the four-time major winner has arrived at Olympia Fields, Illinois, for the 2023 BMW Championship.

McIlroy is the favorite to win this week and has had a good record at the penultimate event of the season. He has made six top-10 finishes at the BMW Championship in 12 starts. He was able to win the event once, in 2012, when he ended up winning the first of his three FedEx Cup titles.

The last time the BMW Championship was held at Olympia Fields in 2020, McIlroy finished T12. After making eight straight top-10 finishes, he will be hoping to continue his good run this week as well.