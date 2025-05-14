“Not insulted” – Jordan Spieth owns up to poor form and fading spotlight at the PGA Championship in recent years

Jordan Spieth says he didn’t feel insulted about not being hyped at the PGA Championship in recent years. He admitted that this had a lot to do with his poor form and nothing else.
Spieth is a three-time major winner and is looking to win the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam. However, this is his ninth attempt to achieve it, but his recent form hasn’t been supportive enough.
On Tuesday, May 13, during the pre-event press conference for the PGA Championship, Spieth was asked if he felt insulted when he wasn’t asked about the Grand Slam in recent years.
"Not really," he replied. "Because the years I'm talking about, I wasn't in very good form. If you're not in very good form coming into a major -- I mean, I had a chance in 2019, and I was not in form. I was in the final group on Saturday with Brooks, and I was like, I know what it's like to have control of my game.
"I've played with Brooks with control of my game, and I see what he's doing right now, and I don't have mine. Let's see if I can fake it these next two days," he added.
The 13-time PGA Tour winner added that he feels a lot better now, but he never felt insulted by it.
"Typically there's a lot of story lines," he continued. "I feel like for so many years watching Phil's at the US Open, there was some, then it wasn't some, and then he wins the PGA recently, and all of a sudden it becomes a story line in the US Open. It just kind of bounces back and forth within the noise, I guess."
How has Jordan Spieth performed at the PGA Championship over the years?
Jordan Spieth has made 12 starts at the PGA Championship and has missed the cut in just two of them. He has recorded only two top-10 finishes, with a runner-up result in 2015 being his best. However, he has failed to register another top-10 finish since tying for third in 2019.
Here's a look at Jordan Spieth's results at the PGA Championship over the years:
- 2013 – CUT
- 2014 – CUT
- 2015 – 2
- 2016 – T13
- 2017 – T28
- 2018 – T12
- 2019 – T3
- 2020 – T71
- 2021 – T30
- 2022 – T34
- 2023 – T29
- 2024 – T43