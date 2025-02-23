"Not what Jon Rahm wanted to hear" – Fans react to reports of PGA Tour-PIF White House discussions not going as planned

Representatives of the PGA Tour and PIF recently met with President Donald Trump at the White House. However, according to reports, the meeting between the two rival circuits fell short of expectations.

On Thursday, February 20, LIV Golf chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, and President Trump met at the White House. They were also joined by the Tour's Player Directors, Adam Scott and Tiger Woods.

While the meeting was seen as a significant step toward a potential merger, analyst Eamon Lynch reported that the discussions did not go as planned.

"Rumblings from informed sources suggest that Thursday’s meeting at the White House didn’t go as well as Tour executives had hoped, which suggests that PIF governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, remains determined to keep shoveling cash into the furnace of his own pridefulness," Lynch was quoted as saying via Golfweek.

Fans online had mixed reactions to the latest development. Many questioned Lynch's report and called him a PGA Tour sycophant. Here’s a look at a few reactions:

"Not what Jon Rahm wanted to hear," one fan wrote.

"I thought LIV was folding," another fan posted.

"Why is the Tour even doing a deal at this point? They're getting 3 million viewers for their biggest events while LIV is getting 120k. If Yasir isn't willing to let LIV die, then why do a deal at all?" this fan commented.

"Good. Such hypocrites! Several years ago the tour pulls their tournament from Doral, owned by Donald Trump, over politics and now Jay goes crawling to Trump for help. Trump has better things to do than helpJay make more money," another user opined.

"Why would they agree on anything? LIV is a fading snooze fest," one fan remarked.

"Eamon has no idea what's going on," this user wrote.

What's next on PGA Tour and LIV Golf?

The PGA Tour is in Mexico this week for the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which will conclude on Sunday, February 23. Following this, they will head to PGA National for the Cognizant Classic, which will be played from Thursday, February 27, to March 2 at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The LIV Golf professionals are currently on a break after the first two events this month. They will next compete at LIV Golf Hong Kong, which will be played from March 7 to 9 at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, Hong Kong.

