“Not one comment… calling them attention w**res” - Paige Spiranac calls out women for ‘hypocrisy’ over comments on shirtless baseball players dancing

Paige Spiranac, a golf influencer, called out the internet's hypocrisy after seeing a video of shirtless baseball players dancing on the ground. She shared a short clip of a viral TikTok video on Twitter, calling out people who like the males for dancing bare-chest while criticizing women for wearing revealing clothes.

Spiranac, who was awarded Maxim Magazine's 2022 Sexiest Woman Alive, discussed how people react differently online when men and women flaunt their bodies.

"Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies," Paige Spiranac tweeted. "Not one comment on this video calling them attention w**res or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol."

Paige Sprianac is often chastised for her photographs. However, she always has a better way to silence the trolls.

"Very fair point" - Fans support Paige Spiranac over her comment on shirtless baseball players dancing

Fans rallied in support of Paige Spiranac for exposing people's hypocrisy. They jumped into the comments section of her Twitter post to share their thoughts, writing:

"Very fair point."

"Excellent point."

Here are some other reactions:

Ken D’Spain @KennyDSpain @PaigeSpiranac What ever…!! those women don’t matter Paige. Let the arrows pass though grasshopper for you are more glorious than ALL. Your Real & Spiranac that’s the difference. Keep…..Rocking …..Girl…..,, @PaigeSpiranac What ever…!! those women don’t matter Paige. Let the arrows pass though grasshopper for you are more glorious than ALL. Your Real & Spiranac that’s the difference. Keep…..Rocking …..Girl…..,,

The video Spiranac released included members of the Savannah Party Animals of the collegiate Coastal Plains League.

Paige Spiranac files restraining order against stalker

Paige Spiranac, who has conquered the golf world with her social media presence, has sought a restraining order against her alleged stalker, Eric Fuhs.

She was terrified of the stalker and filed a complaint. According to Yahoo News, the golf influencer was bothered by Mr Fuhs' delusory idea that he was speaking with her. She said:

"I am extremely troubled by Mr. Fuhs' delusional belief that he has been communicating with me. I fear that without a restraining order, Mr. Fuhs will continue to attempt to see me, particularly when I have to travel to the Los Angeles area for work."

The stalker also had a civil restraining order against him for invading Olvia Wilde's privacy, which would be enforced until May 2024, according to Yahoo News.

Spiranac is also afraid of the man for her own safety since the golf influencer discovered Mr Fuhs has a history of stalking and violence and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles last year.

She further mentioned in the court document that Mr Fuhs had followed her to a golf tournament in July 2022 in South Lake Tahoe. He also requested a photo with her and shared it on social media. In her filing, Paige Spiranac stated:

"I am informed that Mr. Fuhs later posted that photograph on his social media and re-posted the picture as a 'throwback' on March 6, 2023. After taking the photograph, Mr. Fuhs claimed that I had scammed him out of $10,000. Mr. Fuhs was acting in a hostile manner and I became fearful."

