"Not Scottie Scheffler"; "Jail has changed him" - Fans react to World No. 1 golfer losing cool at WM Phoenix Open 2025

Scottie Scheffler was a bit unlike himself during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open, where he lost his cool. The World No. 1 golfer was captured venting his frustration on his golf bag during Day 3 at TPC Scottsdale.

On Saturday, February 8, Scottie Scheffler carded a 3-under 68 to reach 10-under after three rounds. Following the third round, he was tied for tenth and sat eight strokes back. He picked up five birdies on Day 3 but also made two bogeys, one of which came on the 15th hole, where he lost his cool.

On the par-5 15th hole, Scheffler’s first approach shot found the water just short of the green. After taking a drop, he missed the green again from 89 yards. Following this, the star golfer vented his frustration on his TaylorMade bag.

Fans online had interesting takes on Scheffler's reaction. Many were pleased to see a different side of him.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Not Scottie," one fan wrote.

"Jail has changed him," another fan posted.

"Not sure Meredith would approve of that," another fan posted.

"Scottie you’re net worth is like $100 million at age 25 relllaaaaaxxxxx," this fan remarked.

"Needs to apologize to the kids watching. Doesn’t help the PGA in attracting kids to the sport," this fan commented.

"I’m guessing that Scottie didn’t buy that golf bag, that club, that shirt , trousers or shoes. He should show a little respect for his equipment that his generous sponsors provided him," one fan opined.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the WM Phoenix Open 2025, Day 4?

Scottie Scheffler is grouped alongside Will Chandler and Cameron Young for the WM Phoenix Open 2025 final round. The trio will tee off on Sunday, February 9, at 12:09 p.m. ET from the first tee. While Scheffler and Chandler are tied for tenth at 10-under, Young is one stroke back at 9-under.

Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, and Trey Mullinax will be the first group to tee off on the last day at WM Phoenix Open 2025. They will start from the first hole at 10:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, David Skinns, Seamus Power, and Luke List will begin their round from the tenth tee.

The leaders’ group, consisting of Thomas Detry, Rasmus Højgaard, and Daniel Berger, will tee off at 12:42 p.m. ET from the first tee. Højgaard and Berger are tied for second alongside Jordan Spieth, five strokes behind Detry.

