"Not once has he stood up for all of us”: Xander Schauffele bashes PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, demanding him to 'take command'

The 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele has criticized the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. Monahan faces criticism from all sides as the PGA Tour and PIF discuss a merger and settle to end the divide in the golfing world.

However, the recent major winner, Schauffele, isn't happy with Monahan's operation. He believes the commissioner has never stood up for the PGA Tour players. In an exclusive interview with The Times, he said,

“What I can say is that throughout all of this turmoil, what’s probably bothered me the most — now more than ever — is that we need someone to lead us. We need a leader," Schauffele said.

Trending

Furthermore, Xander said he criticized Monahan in the past, but he never protected them or did not take a stand when golfers were joining the LIV Golf.

“I’ve criticized Jay in the past, but the fact is not once has our commander-in-chief stood up for all of us players and said,‘This is happening, this is where we’re going,’ and protected us, basically," he added.

Expand Tweet

“He didn’t take a stand when anyone left, he didn’t come out to the public and face the music, none of that…. Historically, in tough situations, you need a strong leader who can make the big waves smaller and make us feel better about what we’re doing. Right now, we don’t have that."

To conclude, Xander said it doesn't matter if he trusts Monahan, as there are 250 people on the PGA Tour, and it is challenging to satisfy all.

“Whether I trust him or not doesn’t matter. There are around 250 guys on tour. That’s a lot of people to satisfy," concluded Xander Schauffele.

Xander Schauffele refuses to join LIV Golf

The 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is a top name in the golfing world. Naturally, he was approached and offered a contract to join LIV Golf.

However, the 30-year-old golfer has refused the speculations and said he will remain on the PGA Tour.

In the aforementioned interview, Xander Schauffele also revealed that LIV Golf representatives had approached him, and he had a discussion with them in the past. However, he felt the league was unsuitable for him and decided not to join them.

After winning the 2024 PGA Championship, his dad said that Xander would not join the LIV Golf, adding that he is not chasing money and believes in legacy.

However, some top golfers from the PGA Tour, like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, and others, have joined the LIV Golf.

Meanwhile, the LIV Golf is in its third season and is trying its best to revolutionize the game with a shotgun start and no-cut 54-hole event. However, because of this, LIV has failed to receive OWGR points, causing the LIV players to struggle to get into the Major Championships.