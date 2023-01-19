“Not sure where the Tour is now” – Lee Westwood raises concern for DP World Tour as Abu Dhabi Championship begins 

Lee Westwood has raised concerns over the future of the DP World Tour ahead of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, scheduled to take place from January 18 to 22.

Westwood believes that LIV Golf players should be allowed to compete on the DP Tour or the Tour's future will be jeopardized.

Lee Westwood, who has been playing in the competition for the past 30 years, said:

"I’m not sure where the Tour is now. If you’d have told me that I’d be playing in a $9m tournament on Tour, I’d struggle to believe you, but then if you told me there’d only be one member of the world’s top 20 in the field, I’d think you were mad."

Shane Lowry is the only golfer ranked in the top 20 who is playing on the Dubai Field. Lee Westwood went on to say:

"No disrespect to whoever he is but the 15th highest-ranked player on the Challenge Tour has got in this week. And this is a short field, as is next week, which is another $9m event. I’ve never known it go down so far, even when it was nowhere near this money."

Lee Westwood finds it unnecessary to restrict players like him from playing at DP World Tour pro-am events. He said:

“Why not let us play in the pro-am at Wentworth and here this week? Why would you not have, for instance, me and Poults playing at Wentworth."

The ongoing battle between the DP Tour and LIV Golf has raised many eyebrows as most of the top-rated players have joined the Saudi-backed series. Although a few LIV golfers are allowed to compete on the DP Tour, it's only until the hearing of the sporting arbitration is scheduled for February.

2023 Abu Dhabi Championship field including Lee Westwood

George Coetzee

Daan Huizing

Maximilian Kieffer

Richard Mansell

Edoardo Molinari

Andy Sullivan

Victor Dubuisson

Ross Fisher

Ryan Fox

Tyrrell Hatton

Sepp Straka

Lee Westwood

Jamie Donaldson

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Adrian Meronk

Francesco Molinari

Patrick Reed

Alexander Björk

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Padraig Harrington

Marcus Kinhult

Jordan Smith

Bernd Wiesberger

Adri Arnaus

Nicolas Colsaerts

Julien Guerrier

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

Alexander Levy

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Grant Forrest

Jacques Kruyswijk

Mikael Lindberg

Thorbjørn Olesen Julien Brun

Sean Crocker

Calum Hill

Victor Perez

Matt Wallace

Jeff Winther

Jens Dantorp

Ignacio Elvira Mijares

Alexander Knappe

Pablo Larrazabal

Eddie Pepperell

Ockie Strydom

Richard Bland

Gavin Kyle Green

Joakim Lagergren

Yanwei Liu

Marc Warren

Hennie du Plessis

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Justin Harding

El Mehdi Fakori

Lukas Nemecz

Dale Whitnell

Darius van Driel

Aaron Cockerill

Oliver Hundebøll

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Espen Kofstad

Freddy Schott

Wil Besseling

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Masahiro Kawamura

Zander Lombard

Guido Migliozzi

Tommy Fleetwood

Shane Lowry

Thomas Pieters

Tapio Pulkkanen

Shubhankar Sharma T

Matthew Southgate

Mikko Korhonen

Robert MacIntyre

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Luke Donald

Søren Kjeldsen

Yannik Paul

Antoine Rozner

Henrik Stenson

Paul Waring

Marcus Armitage

Ewen Ferguson

Min Woo Lee

Adrian Otaegui

Callum Shinkwin

Connor Syme

Sam Horsfield

Richie Ramsay

Jason Scrivener

Sami Valimaki

Jeung-Hun Wang

Ashun Wu

Haotong Li

James Morrison

Kalle Samooja

Santiago Tarrio

Oliver Wilson

Fabrizio Zanotti

Oliver Bekker

Nathan Kimsey

Joost Luiten

JC Ritchie

Sebastian Soderberg

Johannes Veerman

Chase Hanna

Angel Hidalgo

Jazz Janewattananond

Hurly Long

Marcel Schneider

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Issa Abou El Ela

Louis De Jager

Daniel Gavins

Marcus Helligkilde

Tom McKibbin

Niklas Nørgaard

