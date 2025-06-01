"Not my week" - Adam Scott issues a statement after a disappointing outing at the Memorial Tournament

Adam Scott had a rough outing at the 2025 Memorial Tournament and he shared his thoughts after finishing tied for 31st. He played all four rounds at Muirfield Village, posting scores of 79, 69, 73, and 72, for a total of 293 strokes, 5-over par.

Scott shot an even-par 72 in the final round. After finishing his round, he posted three photos on Instagram and wrote:

"Not my week but still one of my favorite stops on tour. Thank you @jacknicklaus @memorialgolf for everything this week!"

This was Adam Scott’s first appearance at the Memorial since 2023, when he finished T9. He didn’t play in the event in 2024. Scott’s last win on the PGA Tour came back in 2020 at the Genesis Invitational.

The Memorial marked Adam Scott’s 11th start of the 2025 season. He hasn’t posted a win or a top-10 finish yet and has missed two cuts—at The Players Championship and The Masters. His best finish came at The Sentry, where he placed T15 at 21-under.

He followed that with a T22 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T37 at the Genesis Invitational. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he tied for 36th. After missing the cut at The Players Championship, he bounced back with a T57 at the Valspar Championship, but missed the cut again at Augusta.

In his next starts, Scott finished T49 at the RBC Heritage, T34 at the Truist Championship, and T19 at the PGA Championship.

How did Adam Scott perform in the final round of the Memorial Tournament?

Adam Scott had a steady final round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, carding an even-par 72 on Sunday (June 1).

He started with a bogey on the opening hole but quickly bounced back with a birdie on the 2nd. Scott made two more birdies on the 6th and 7th holes before adding another bogey on the par-3 8th. He finished the front nine at 1-under 35.

On the back nine, Scott made one bogey on the 13th and parred the rest of the holes, completing it in 37 strokes to finish his round at even par.

Here’s a full look at his final round scorecard:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1 (Par 4): 5

Hole 2 (Par 4): 3

Hole 3 (Par 4): 4

Hole 4 (Par 3): 3

Hole 5 (Par 5): 5

Hole 6 (Par 4): 3

Hole 7 (Par 5): 4

Hole 8 (Par 3): 4

Hole 9 (Par 4): 4

Total: 35 (-1)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10 (Par 4): 4

Hole 11 (Par 5): 5

Hole 12 (Par 3): 3

Hole 13 (Par 4): 5

Hole 14 (Par 4): 4

Hole 15 (Par 5): 5

Hole 16 (Par 3): 3

Hole 17 (Par 4): 4

Hole 18 (Par 4): 4

Total: 37 (+1)

Round 4 Total: 72 (E)

