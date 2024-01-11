“Now that is funny!” – Fans confused as Jack Nicklaus dubs Tiger Woods’ career ‘relatively good’ while discussing his Majors wins

Jack Nicklaus believes that despite having a 'relatively good' career, Tiger Woods will not be able to break his 18-major championship win record. However, not many fans seem to agree with his comments.

On Wednesday, January 10, Nicklaus was present at the Golf Channel, where he discussed various topics, including Woods. He feels that Woods is still capable of unbelievable things at the age of 48 after returning from injury.

However, the 83-year-old veteran added that earlier Woods stood a chance of breaking his record, but now he doesn't after going through many injury setbacks. He won his 14th major in 2008 and then went through an 11-year major-win drought until the 2019 Masters.

Nicklaus said:

"If he remained healthy I think he would’ve gotten it, but he didn’t remain healthy... I feel bad for him + he’s had a relatively good career.

"Oh, I think it[Nicklaus on his major wins record] will probably stand for a while."

Nicklaus' comments received diverse reactions from golf fans on social media. Many thought he was joking about the 'relatively good career' remark. Few agreed with his opinion that Tiger Woods won't reach the 18 major championship wins mark.

Many others came in support of Woods and hailed him as the greatest to hold the golf club. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"'Relatively good career'. Now that is funny!"

"lol relatively good career, love that"

"Saw the entire interview. He was joking when he made the “relatively good career” comment."

"I made that prediction when he was in his prime."

"Who was able to take care of themselves and win more majors. The Golden Bear. Tiger could have had it all, but it was not meant to be."

"Tiger probably won’t get to 18, but I think he is the greatest golfer to date. He changed the game for the better and that’s more important than the number of championships."

"Tiger's drug addiction cost him the chance to break Nicklaus's record. It wasn't his back and leg injuries."

"A “relatively good career” ??? Don’t make me say some things I shouldn’t"

"Tiger is the GOAT. He has surpassed Jack in every category and is 20-18 in USGA/major championships. TW is the best to ever play the game."

"Let’s not start talking about field sizes and talent level now Jack….Love ya. But come on now…..

"Yes but Tiger is still the better player."

"OMG Jack “he’s had a relatively good career? Really? Jack’s been spending too much time at Maralago."

Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods: Who has the better record in the majors?

Jack Nicklaus, with 18 titles, currently holds the record for most major championship wins. He also holds the record for most wins at the Masters (6), joint-highest wins at the US Open (5), and the PGA Championship (4).

Tiger Woods, with 15 wins, is still three titles behind the Golden Bear. Although he doesn't hold the record for most wins in any major, he has won all four majors with at least a five-stroke difference. He won the 2000 Open Championship, beating Thomas Bjørn and Ernie Els by eight strokes, which is still the highest victory margin at the event.