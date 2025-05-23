"Now you're insulting Sergio Garcia’s swing" - PGA Tour pro hilariously defends rival LIV star while trolling a swing video

PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An humorously defended LIV golfer Sergio Garcia on social media. On Thursday, NUCLR Golf reshared a short TikTok video, initially posted by Tour Golf, of a player hitting impressive shots during his practice sessions.

Byeong Hun An reacted to the video, which has around 1.9 million views, in the comment section, as he hilariously wrote:

"Please stop making this swing pop up my feed. You are insulting the butter"

A fan replied to him, saying:

"This looks like Sergio Garcia’s original swing if it spent the weekend in a freezer"

In response, the South Korean golfer commented:

"And now you are insulting Sergio’s swing"

Byeong Hun An played in a field that included the LIV golfers at the 2025 PGA Championship. The four-day Major, which was held from May 15 to 18, featured 16 Saudi League players, but most of them struggled with their game.

Sergio Garcia had a tough time playing in the Major but was fortunate to make the cut. He played the four rounds of 75, 68, 79, and 69 to settle in T67, while Hun An played the four rounds of 69, 73, 79, and 76 and finished in 74th place.

A look into Sergio Garcia’s performance in 2025

Sergio Garcia has had an impressive run on the LIV Golf in 2025. He started this season in Riyadh and had carded the three rounds of -4, -4, and -5 to settle in T6. He had a T18 at Adelaide and then won the Hong Kong event.

Speaking of his victory in Hong Kong, Garcia said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was great. Obviously I knew that I had to play well. My goal starting the day was to shoot 5-under, which was going to help me and the team. Didn't hit the best tee shot on 18, but I knew that we were tied or one ahead, so I wasn't going to lay up, and I hit a beautiful 4-iron here and then obviously hit a great putt."

Garcia had an impressive outing, but then struggled in his next tournament in Singapore.

Here are the results of the tournaments Sergio Garcia played in 2025 on LIV Golf:

Riyadh (Feb 06–08, 2025)

Result: T6

Score: R1: -4, R2: -4, R3: -5

Adelaide (Feb 14–16, 2025)

Result: T18

Score: R1: -1, R2: +2, R3: -5

Hong Kong (Mar 07–09, 2025)

Result: 1st

Score: R1: -5, R2: -6, R3: -7

Singapore (Mar 14–16, 2025)

Result: T32

Score: R1: +1, R2: -1, R3: E

Miami (Apr 04–06, 2025)

Result: 3rd

Score: R1: -2, R2: -1, R3: -1

Mexico City (Apr 25–27, 2025)

Result: 50th

Score: R1: +3, R2: +3, R3: +3

Korea (May 02–04, 2025)

Result: T42

Score: R1: +5, R2: E, R3: -3

