"Number one is just keep getting better" - LIV Golf star Cameron Smith details his future goals ahead of the Masters 2024

Aussie star Cameron Smith said recently that he wanted to keep getting better, which would take care of most of his goals moving forward. He also added that winning another major would elevate his career a bit more.

Smith was recently the guest at the LIV Golf's Fairway to Heaven podcast hosted by Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng where he spoke about his personal and professional highlights. Upon being asked about his future goals, he had a couple of things in his sight.

"I think probably number one is just keep getting better," he said. "I think that takes a lot. I think that takes care of a lot of other kind of things that you want to tick off. I'd love to get another major I think the people that have won Majors once is a really good list. The people that have won Majors twice is a really good list. I think that elevates you a little bit more."

The statement came just before the Masters 2024 week, where the 30-year-old Aussie golfer will be one of the few LIV-associated players to compete. He also added that he would like to set some great win records on the Saudi-backed circuit.

"I'd love to be one of those guys when I retire that you look at a record and a win record or something like that. And the newbies out here have to try and chase that, that'd be pretty cool as well," he continued.

The six-time PGA Tour winner's only win at the majors was the Open Championship in 2022, following which he decided to join LIV Golf. In the same year, he also won the Players Championship.

Last season, Smith had mixed results in the major championships. Competing in all four of them, he made a top-ten finish at the PGA Championship (T9) and the US Open (4). He finished T34 at the Masters Tournament and T33 at the Open Championship.

What's next for Cameron Smith?

Cameron Smith will be back in action this week after a long break as the LIV Golf Miami is set to take place from April 5 to April 7 at the Trump National Doral. This will be a much-needed practice for the LIV golfers before they head to Augusta National for the first major of the season.

In four starts this season, Smith has made two top tens on the Saudi-backed circuit. The third-place finish at the Hong Kong has been his best result so far. He is currently placed eighth in the season's standings. His team Ripper GC is placed sixth in the team standings.

The 30-year-old Australian has won three titles in the LIV Golf circuit so far. Last year he won two titles and finished runner-up in the season standings.