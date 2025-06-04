Oakmont reportedly ranked the 'hardest US Open venues of the century' based on past average scores

Based on past average scores, Oakmont ranks atop the list of the hardest US Open venues of the century. The US Open is the third major on the PGA Tour roster and the penultimate major event before the Open Championship. The 2025 edition of the tournament will take place at the Oakmont Country Club from June 12 to 15.

Before the event began, the X page named Jamie Kennedy shared a list of venues for the US Open, and he also ranked them based on which was the hardest. The poster ranked Oakmont at the top of the list, and the list read:

“Hardest US Open venues this century: (average score for the week) +5.6: Oakmont 2007‼️ +5.0: Winged Foot 2006 +4.9: Bethpage Black 2002 +4.7: Shinnecock 2018 +4.6: Merion 2013 +4.6: Olympic 1998 +4.5: Pinehurst 1999 +4.4: Pebble Beach 2000”

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament with a 6-under total score. DeChambeau scored 67 in the first round of the event with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the second round, the golfer fired 69 with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. DeChambeau shot 67 in the third round with six birdies and 71 in the fourth round with two birdies, respectively.

DeChambeau was one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy, who scored 5-under with 65, 72, 69, and 69 over the four rounds.

Who will play at the 2025 US Open?

The 2025 US Open field is headlined by defending champion and LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau. The field will also have other LIV golfers like Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and Tyrrell Hatton. The field also has popular PGA Tour golfers like Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, and Tommy Fleetwood. Here's the full field list for the 2025 US Open:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Zach Bachou

Sam Bairstow

Jose Luis Ballester

Philip Barbaree Jr.

Evan Beck (a)

Daniel Berger

Christian Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Richard Bland

Chandler Blachet

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Jackson Buchanan

Sam Burns

Brady Calkins

Brian Campbell

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Bud Cauley

Will Chandler

Wyndham Clark

Trevor Cone

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Roberto Diaz

Alistair Docherty

George Duangmanee

Nick Dunlap

Nicolas Echavarria

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Emilio Gonzalez

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Ben Griffin

Trevor Gutschewski (a)

Grant Haefner

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Frankie Harris (a)

Justin Hastings (a)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joey Herrera

Justin Hicks

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Viktor Hovland

Mason Howell

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James (a)

Dustin Johnson

Johnny Keefer

Noah Kent (a)

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

