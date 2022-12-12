Ockie Strydom takes maiden European tour title by winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship

Ockie Strydom claimed a maiden title at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on the European Tour after carding a final round 69 to secure the victory.
The South African golfer started the final round at 15 under par but soon suffered a setback. He hit a double bogey on the ninth hole and was on the edge of losing the title.
Strydom quickly recovered with four birdies on the next hole, and with a simple putt on the 18th, he won his first tour title on home soil, defeating Spaniard Adrian Otaegui and Laurie Canter.
Ockie missed his family after the tournament and spoke while interacting with the media. He said:
"My wife and parents are probably crying at home."
Ockie went on to say:
"This is my favorite place; the course is looking phenomenal, the best I have ever seen it. It's in the bush, and I'm calm in the bush."
It is important to note that Ockie Strydom is a professional South African golfer who has recently risen to fame. The golfer previously made headlines after winning the 2019 Vodacom Origins of Golf at Sishen.
On Sunday, Ockie won his first professional tournament as part of the European Tour 2023 and the 2022–2023 Sunshine Tour, setting a record for the third hole.
2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money: How much does Ockie Strydom win?
1. Ockie Strydom
- Prize Money: €255,000
2. Adrian Otaegui
- Prize Money: €165,000
3. Laurie Canter
- Prize Money: €94,500
T4. Oliver Bekker, Aaron Cockerill, and Branden Grace
- Prize Money: €63,700
T7: Dean Burnmester
- Prize Money: €41,250
T9: Mj Daffue and David Ravetto
- Prize Money: €31,800
T11: Scott Jamieson and Nathan Kimsey
- Prize Money: €26,700
T13. George Coetzee, Dylan Frittelli, Joost Luiten, and Tom McKibbin
- Prize Money: €22,575
T17. Ross Fisher, Joshua Lee, Eddie Pepperell, and JC Ritchie
- Prize Money: €19,050
T22. Bryce Easton, Darren Fichardt, Kristian Krogh Johanmessen, and Alexander Knappe
- Prize Money: €16,725
T26. Christian Benzuidenhout, Daniel Brown, Ryo Hisatsune, Jayden Schaper, Matthew Southgate, and Dale Whitnell
- Prize Money: €14,475
T32. Matthew Baldwin, Ernie Els, Gary Hurley, and Niklas Norgaard Moller
- Prize Money: €12,225
T36, Jaco Ahlers, Chase Hanna, Thriston Lawrence, Lukas Nemecz, and Daniel Van Tonder
- Prize Money: €10,380
T41. Jean Hugo, Jaco Prinsloo, Santiago Tarrio, and Scott Vincent
- Prize Money: € 9,000
T45. Jacques Blaauw and Wynand Dingle
- Prize Money: €8,100
T47. Joachim B Hansen, Dylan Mostert, and Marcel Siem
- Prize Money: €7,350
T50. Grant Forrest and Wilco Nienaber
- Prize Money: €6,600
T52. Merrick Bremner, Jorge Campillo, Cj Du Plessis, Jbe Kruger, Shaun Norris, and JJ Senekal
- Prize Money: €5,475
T58. John Axelsen, Adam Breen, James Hart Du Preez, Martin Simonsen, and Sami Valimaki
- Prize Money: €4,500
T63. Dan Bradbury and Neil Schietekat
- Prize Money: €3,975
T65. Luke Jerling, Jovan Rebula, and Combrinck Smit
- Prize Money: €3,600
T68. Alejandro Canizares and Jens Fahrbring
- Prize Money: €3,225
T71. Tobias Eden, Erik Van Rooyen, and Justin Walters
- Prize Money: €2,700
74. Nick Bachem
- Prize Money: €2,247
75. Wil Besseling
- Prize Money: €2,244
76. Deon Germishuys
- Prize Money: €2,241