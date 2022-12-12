Ockie Strydom takes maiden European tour title by winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship

Ockie Strydom claimed a maiden title at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on the European Tour after carding a final round 69 to secure the victory.

The South African golfer started the final round at 15 under par but soon suffered a setback. He hit a double bogey on the ninth hole and was on the edge of losing the title.

Strydom quickly recovered with four birdies on the next hole, and with a simple putt on the 18th, he won his first tour title on home soil, defeating Spaniard Adrian Otaegui and Laurie Canter.

Ockie missed his family after the tournament and spoke while interacting with the media. He said:

"My wife and parents are probably crying at home."

Ockie went on to say:

"This is my favorite place; the course is looking phenomenal, the best I have ever seen it. It's in the bush, and I'm calm in the bush."

It is important to note that Ockie Strydom is a professional South African golfer who has recently risen to fame. The golfer previously made headlines after winning the 2019 Vodacom Origins of Golf at Sishen.

On Sunday, Ockie won his first professional tournament as part of the European Tour 2023 and the 2022–2023 Sunshine Tour, setting a record for the third hole.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship prize money: How much does Ockie Strydom win?

1. Ockie Strydom

Prize Money: €255,000

2. Adrian Otaegui

Prize Money: €165,000

3. Laurie Canter

Prize Money: €94,500

T4. Oliver Bekker, Aaron Cockerill, and Branden Grace

Prize Money: €63,700

T7: Dean Burnmester

Prize Money: €41,250

T9: Mj Daffue and David Ravetto

Prize Money: €31,800

T11: Scott Jamieson and Nathan Kimsey

Prize Money: €26,700

T13. George Coetzee, Dylan Frittelli, Joost Luiten, and Tom McKibbin

Prize Money: €22,575

T17. Ross Fisher, Joshua Lee, Eddie Pepperell, and JC Ritchie

Prize Money: €19,050

T22. Bryce Easton, Darren Fichardt, Kristian Krogh Johanmessen, and Alexander Knappe

Prize Money: €16,725

T26. Christian Benzuidenhout, Daniel Brown, Ryo Hisatsune, Jayden Schaper, Matthew Southgate, and Dale Whitnell

Prize Money: €14,475

T32. Matthew Baldwin, Ernie Els, Gary Hurley, and Niklas Norgaard Moller

Prize Money: €12,225

T36, Jaco Ahlers, Chase Hanna, Thriston Lawrence, Lukas Nemecz, and Daniel Van Tonder

Prize Money: €10,380

T41. Jean Hugo, Jaco Prinsloo, Santiago Tarrio, and Scott Vincent

Prize Money: € 9,000

T45. Jacques Blaauw and Wynand Dingle

Prize Money: €8,100

T47. Joachim B Hansen, Dylan Mostert, and Marcel Siem

Prize Money: €7,350

T50. Grant Forrest and Wilco Nienaber

Prize Money: €6,600

T52. Merrick Bremner, Jorge Campillo, Cj Du Plessis, Jbe Kruger, Shaun Norris, and JJ Senekal

Prize Money: €5,475

T58. John Axelsen, Adam Breen, James Hart Du Preez, Martin Simonsen, and Sami Valimaki

Prize Money: €4,500

T63. Dan Bradbury and Neil Schietekat

Prize Money: €3,975

T65. Luke Jerling, Jovan Rebula, and Combrinck Smit

Prize Money: €3,600

T68. Alejandro Canizares and Jens Fahrbring

Prize Money: €3,225

T71. Tobias Eden, Erik Van Rooyen, and Justin Walters

Prize Money: €2,700

74. Nick Bachem

Prize Money: €2,247

75. Wil Besseling

Prize Money: €2,244

76. Deon Germishuys

Prize Money: €2,241

