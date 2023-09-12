"Odd facial expressions for a 9/11 post" - Fans react as Rickie Fowler shares a 'goofy' selfie from the time he and Justin Thomas visited ground 0

Rickie Fowler posted a photograph with Justin Thomas at Ground Zero on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, but it received a lot of criticism on social media.

Fowler was last seen at the Tour Championship while Thomas couldn't qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career after finishing 71st in the standings.

On Monday, September 11, the 34-year-old golfer shared a picture from Ground Zero in New York City on Instagram. He said:

"First time spending 9/11 in NYC…I remember exactly where I was and what I was doing that morning about to leave for school…still at a loss for words after 22 years🙏"

Although the caption was quite thoughtful, Justin Thomas's expression in the picture weren't well received by fans. When NUCLR Golf, a golf tracking handle, reshared the photograph on Twitter, most fans criticized the sensitivity of the golfers.

Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Odd facial expressions for a 9/11 post..."

"what’s with the goofy grin and smile? Wrong time and place for that"

"Whats with the facial expressions?"

"JTs golf game is at ground zero"

"I wonder if any of the LIV Golfers are going to visit ground 0 🤔"

"Neat. Of all days you could go to ground zero you pick 9/11. Narcissist move. Imagine thinking that you should visit with all the grieving families. 'I miss you so much Daddy but wow Rickie Fowler some guy who somehow made the Ryder cup team were here today.'"

"No need to pose a silly face, JT 🤦🏼‍♀️"

"A wonderful thing to do - hats off to great Americans."

"That’s really very nice things to do. Ty💯"

"That’s ironic, because right before the terrorists hit the first tower they shouted, 'fore!'"

"And they are smiling why?????"

"'Quick let’s do a silly face at ground zero'"

"Sorry not a good look fellas, the smirk on 911. Have some respect. And I like these guys…"

"A smiling selfie at Ground Zero on 9/11. Erm, not sure."

"Treating it like Disney World."

"Odd looks on their faces…based on where they are….and when!"

"Maybe it would’ve been a better picture without them in it. Nice of them to pay their respects if that’s what they were doing."

"Looks like they’re having a good time, at ground zero. That’s great! Both should be practicing, neither are very good these days!"

"No class. I was glad he got on the RC team until I saw this. My opinion of him has changed. What a day to put that picture out."

"A little distasteful unfortunately. Good dudes but this coulda been better"

When will Justin Thomas play next?

The 15-time winner on the PGA Tour was last seen competing at the Wyndham Championship, where he narrowly missed qualifying for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

After a month of rest, he will compete at the Fortinet Championship, the first of seven PGA Tour fall competitions. This is the first time Thomas will make his debut at the event.

The Fortinet Championship will take place from Thursday, September 14 to Sunday, September 17 at Silverado Country Club (North Course) in Napa, California.