“Oh, you won't see me there” - Jon Rahm rejects potential PGA Tour Board role, citing time constraints

Jon Rahm has rejected the opportunity to join the PGA Tour board. Rahm will not be one of the many player directors in the organization.

The Spaniard recently stated that he was not interested in changing his role or his schedule to accomodate what he described as taking six or seven hours a day.

Speaking to Golf Digest, he said:

"Oh, you won't see me there. Absolutely no chance. I've been asked a couple times if I have any interest, and I'm not going to spend, I don't know how many meetings they have, but they are six, seven, hour plus long. I'm not here for that."

Rahm was asked whether or not he was interested in replacing Rory McIlroy, who just stepped down from his role as a player director. The player's disinterest means that there is now an opening on the board for potentially another player to fill.

The 29-year-old added that McIlroy had been put in a difficult situation, and he doesn't blame him for leaving the role:

"But I certainly wouldn't blame somebody like him to just want to focus a bit more on his game and his family and enjoy the bit of time he's truly earned. Again, it's a big commitment for somebody to be part of it. Did I expect it? Not really. But again, I can understand why somebody would do, especially with everything that's involved."

Rahm recognized that the role on the board filled by Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay is intense and demanding. The OWGR World No. 3 already passed on joining TGL and is making it clear that he is not looking to add any more responsibilities.

Jon Rahm suspects role hindered Rory McIlroy

While it's unclear if a position on the PGA board had any effect on Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm believes it could have hindered the Northern Irishman's play, given his recent dip in form.

Jon Rahm declined a new role

Speaking about McIlroy, Rahm said:

"So I think it could hinder a little bit, and there's a reason probably why I can't recall any great player being a full-time board member and winning tournaments and Majors at the same time, at least in recent history. Maybe there was, maybe back one day on the PGA Tour. But I can see how the lack of sleep definitely will limit your ability to compete."