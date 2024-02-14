“Old man swing” “So smooth” – Fans react to Tiger Woods practicing his swing at The Genesis Invitational 2024

Ahead of his comeback, Tiger Woods was spotted practicing at the Riviera Country Club on Tuesday morning in preparation for the Genesis Invitational 2024.

The Genesis Invitational is scheduled to take place at the Riviera Country Club from Thursday, February 15, to Sunday, February 18. This event has been hosted by Woods for a long time, and it will mark his return to the official PGA Tour since the Masters last year.

The PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where Woods, sporting the brand-new Sun Day Red apparel, was seen practicing his swing. In the four-second clip, the 48-year-old golfer effortlessly drives the ball with his flawless swing, indicating that he is all set for his return.

Golf fans were excited to see their favorite star swing effortlessly in the practice session. Here's how some fans reacted:

"Old man swing that he’s going to absolutely crush opponents with 💥💥💥"

"So smooth even butter is jealous"

"Golf’s not golf without tiger on the start sheet… good to see him back"

Here's a look at some more fan reactions:

When will Tiger Woods tee off at the Genesis Invitational, round 1?

Tiger Woods is paired with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland for the first two rounds of the Genesis Invitational 2024. The trio will tee off on Thursday, February 15 at 12:25 pm ET from the first hole of the Riviera Country Club for the first round of the Genesis Invitational.

Below are the complete tee time details for the first round of the Genesis Invitational (all times ET):

10:20 am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson

10:32 am: Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, and Ben Griffin

10:44 am: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

10:56 am: Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

11:08 am: Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

11:20 am: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, and J.T. Poston

11:32 am: Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, and Denny McCarthy

11:44 am: Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, and Cameron Young

12:01 pm: Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, and Sam Burns

12:13 pm: Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, and Jordan Spieth

12:25 pm: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, and Gary Woodland

12:27 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, and Christiaan Bezuidenhour

12:49 pm: Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

1:01 pm: Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, and Sam Ryder

1:13 pm: Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

1:25 pm: Jason Day, Tony Finau, and Brendon Todd

1:42 pm: Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, and Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 pm: Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, and Andrew Putnam

2:06 pm: Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, and Patrick Rodgers

2:18 pm: Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, and Eric Cole

2:30 pm: Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 pm: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Scottie Scheffler

2:54 pm: Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Max Homa

3:06 pm: Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, and Taylor Montgomery