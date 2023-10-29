Olympic gold medalist Oscar de la Hoya’s Tiger Woods prediction age well as Tyson Fury wins fight in Saudi Arabia

Former professional boxer Oscar de la Hoya had predicted that he had a better chance of winning against Tiger Woods at golf than Francis Ngannou beating Tyson Fury in the non-title fight that took place on Saturday, October 28. The prediction was true as Fury won the fight with a split decision.
The pay-per-view fight, billed as the 'Battle of the Baddest' took place in Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday night, and fans had nearly witnessed one of the biggest upsets as the jury declared the 35-year-old British boxer the winner of the bout.
During his interview with TMZ Sports, Earlie De la Hoya gave himself a better chance of beating Woods than Ngannou beating Fury. He was quoted as saying, via Golf Magic:
"I'd have a better chance at beating Tiger Woods at golf."
De la Hoya had a record of 39-6 in professional boxing. He also won the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. As for golf, his handicap is reported to be eight.
The ex-UFC champion knocked down Fury in the third round, but the two judges gave the decisions in Briton's favor by 96-93 and 95-94, and the third judge scored in Francis Ngannou's favor by 95-94.
While the 37-year-old Cameroonian-French was making his boxing debut, this was Tyson Fury's 34th win in 35 matches. For the uninitiated, he has remained unbeaten in his career. He will now meet Ukraine's IBF, IBO, WBO, and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk on December 23 in Saudi Arabia in his quest to become the undisputed king of heavyweight boxing.
How many titles has Tiger Woods won?
The 47-year-old golfer has won 82 PGA Tour titles in his career, which is joint highest in the history of professional golf. Woods' 15 major championship titles are the second-highest in history, just three behind Jack Nicklaus.
See here for all the PGA Tour wins by Tiger Woods:
