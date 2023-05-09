"It's a mental 'beep'" - On this National Golf Day, PGA Tour stars open up on why they love golf

May 10 is celebrated as National Golf Day, and this year, PGA Tour stars have opened up to fans about why they love their sports so much. The golf community is tight-knit. From Tiger Woods to Jack Nicklaus, golf has always been seen as a gentleman’s sport.

During the Wells Fargo Championship, several golfers spoke about their love for the sport. For Xander Schauffele, golf is a "mental beep." The everlasting challenge keeps the World No. 5 on this feet. The seven-time PGA Tour winner spoke about his experiences with golf, and why he loves it so much.

“It's different. It’s a mental ‘beep’. Yeah, it really gets you going and it's different. Every day you know, I say everything goes that along with it the physios, the range sessions, the coaching, all that stuff feels the same. But I can see getting tired soon as you get older, but playing is different, you know.

"Up against a root, you hit a tree, it goes out of bounds, you hit a car path, you hit in a bunker, it plugs in the lip. You are playing outside, so there are so many variables are going to play and it’s an everlasting challenge that is the mind beep, as I said earlier.”

For Justin Thomas, golf has always been about the satisfaction of winning. Speaking via Twitter, he said:

“I’ve never been asked that before, and that is a great question. I just, I love everything about it. I mean there’s nothing better when you put a lot of hard work in and you start to see it paying off and you get yourself in contention in a big tournament like this or in a Major Championship and you execute those shots and make those putts and handle the saying and how you’ve been practicing and you pull it off and you're the one holding trophy like that's why I love golf.”

Thomas is an American pro golfer who has been playing on the PGA Tour. He has topped the Official World Golf Ranking board, winning 15 events on Tour, including a Major Championship.

World no. 7 Max Homa, on the other hand, enjoys golf because that is what he is best at. Winning six times on the PGA Tour, Homa’s passion for golf has been blooming since his college days.

Max Homa at the Wells Fargo Championship (Image via Getty)

“That’s a funny question. What’s funny is I think when I was a kid, I truly loved golf. I'm not so sure I love golf anymore, but I love competing and getting better so much, so golf provides the platform for that. People ask me in a different way but like its job now so… but when I'm home and I think about like, last week, like I practiced so much and one of the members asked me like on Sunday, you need to take a day off, but as I told them, I was like, 'Well, it's not the golf that I missed but I want to keep getting better at something and this is the thing I am the best at!'”

Tony Finau fell in love with golf because of his family. The World no. 11 who plays on the PGA Tour has long since been dedicated to the sport and hopes to pass it on to his children as well.

Tony Finau (Image via Getty)

“I fell in love with the game of golf [by] player [playing in the] evening with my dad and my brother and it brings back memories that are just uh unforgettable. So, hopefully, my boys are enjoying it like I was when I was a kid, just being with my dad and my brother, and it’s just special to be with them no matter what.”

