"On the phone with his team" - Adam Hadwin's wife playfully reveals how the golfer is spending his off-season  

Adam Hadwin is a Canadian golfer who plays for the PGA Tour. He had 5 top-10 finishes in the PGA Tour this season but failed to qualify for the Tour Championship. His season ended after a T44 finish at the BMW Championship.

Hadwin was extremely dissapointed when he failed to make a cut for the Tour Championship. His current offseason actions are witness to the dedication and love he has for golf. Adam's wife, Jessica Hadwin recently revealed his unconventional offseason routine.

Jessica took to Twitter to share her husbands routine, which involved reevaluating every aspect of his performance on the PGA Tour this year to rectify probable mistakes.

If anyone wants to know what a pro golfer does first day of his “off season” it’s watch every shot of his @PGATOURLIVE round from last week," she tweeted.

"If anyone wants to know what a pro golfer does on his second and third day off his off season, it’s rehash every physical, mental, and spiritual aspect of his golf game on the phone with his team," she added.

It seems that Adam Hadwin needs no rest to recopurete and wants to get back into action as soon as possible. The wait for another PGA Tour season is not that long, with the Fortinet Championship just around the corner. The 35-year old will utilize the time to practice and improve himself.

Adam Hadwin's wife welcomes him after disappointing end to the season

The PGA Tour will be coming to an end with the Tour Championship. However, Adam Hadwin had to bid farewell to the tour after the BMW Championship as the Canadian golfer failed to make the cut.

His wife, Jessica Hadwin, confessed that Adam always punishes himself after a disappointing season by doing household chores. Therefore, Jessica had a witty welcome tweet ready for Adam when he came home after the BMW Championship.

"That’s a wrap on another season. We are always so proud and amazed at how hard this man works on and off the course! He almost worked hard enough to earn a new replacement for our tiny iPad-esque TV even!"

Adam Hadwin had a decent campaign this season and had a string of consistent performances in the PGA Tour. However, the 35-year old couldn't make the final cut and will have to try again next season.