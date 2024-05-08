“Once you quit, you’re not getting back”: Rory McIlroy shunted by Kevin Streelman and more amidst possible Policy board return - Reports

Several PGA Tour policy board members did not like the idea of Rory McIlroy coming back to the PGA Tour policy board, a role he stepped down from in the past. Kevin Streelman was among those who didn't want the Irishman to come back.

According to NUCLR Golf on X, Streelman said he understood McIlroy's initial decision to step down, but doesn't think he should be able to waltz right back in.

Streelman said:

“He was very clear that it was too much for him. He had business dealings, he has a kid, he wants to focus on his game. Trust me, I get it. But once you quit, you’re not getting back. I wouldn’t quit on something that you were elected to by your peers. To want back in is peculiar.”

Streelman ran against McIlroy for the position in the past. It's peak Major season in golf, and some board members were curious why McIlroy wants to take on more responsibility now.

This all happened in a very short time. Reports broke that McIlroy wanted to return, and Webb Simpson offered to step down to allow for that. Via USA Today, Simpson said:

“I think the players on the board were very supportive of him being more involved, and in those conversations I think they all see the vital role he plays not only on the PGA Tour, but he's a DP World Tour member and they're such an important piece in the game of golf and our Tour."

He added:

"So his perspective is tremendous to us. He's a global player, always has been, so I just think his views are important, and the other guys feel the same."

The golfer said he didn't get the sense that McIlroy wasn't welcome back, but understood how everyone felt.

Rory McIlroy acknowledges board discomfort

Rory McIlroy said that he was offering a helping hand to the PGA Tour by attempting to return in his old capacity of Policy Board Player Director. However, others on the board didn't share that idea, and McIlroy bowed out.

The 35-year-old admitted that the way things were left in the past, and the discussions of a return brought back unhappy memories of that departure.

Rory McIlroy won't be returning to the Policy Board

Rory McIlroy acknowledged that it would be an awkward process to bring him back on and that it's just best for everyone if Webb Simpson kept the role through the end of his term.

He did not say whether or not he'd try in the future to run for the position if it became available.