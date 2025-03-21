"One of the biggest hearts I know" - Charley Hull's Solheim Cup teammate pens heartfelt birthday note

Charley Hull's Solheim Cup teammate Georgia Hall penned a heart-touching note for her compatriot. Hall shared a post for Hull on her birthday. The English golfer turned 29 yesterday and Hall shared six pictures with her.

The first photo showed Hall and Hull in the same frame, Hall was wearing a red dress while Hull wore a beige one. The second photo was from their Solheim Cup outing. The third selfie was in a car and the fourth was from an off-court outing. The fifth photo was of them in a gym in workout attire and the sixth was from another outing. Hall captioned her post, writing:

“The Biggest Happy birthday My Charles! Have the best day and glad your now older then me for a few weeks 🤪 ❤️ Another year round the world of running 10K and sending me screenshots of your timings 🤣 Along with asking me the time 4 times a day when your holding your phone 🤣 One of the biggest hearts I know, keep being you x.”

Hall posted another picture with Hull seven days ago. In the picture, both the golfers were walking on the greens. She captioned the post, writing:

“Another Sunningdale Foursomes complete with @charley.hull Had the best time, even tho was 🥶 for the majority 🤣.”

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall played at the 2024 Solheim Cup for the European side, where Europe won the tournament against the USA with 15.5 and 12.5.

How did Charley Hull perform as compared to Georgia Hall in the 2024 Solheim Cup?

Charley Hull played with Esther Henseleit in the 2024 Solheim Cup Friday foursomes against Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz. The former lost the match with a score of 3 & 2. Georgia Hall didn't play in the Friday foursomes.

Following that, Hall played in the Friday four-ball with Leona Maguire to lose the match against Korda and Megan Khang with a score of 6 & 4. In the fourball, Hull played with Linn Grant against Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang to lose the match, 5 & 4.

In the Saturday foursomes, Hull played with Henseleit against Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho to win the match with 1 Up. Following that, in the same foursomes, Hall lost a match with Maja Stark against Lexi Thompson and Lauren Coughlin with 4 & 3. In the Saturday fourballs, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall paired to defeat Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu with 2 Up.

In the singles, Charley Hull defeated Nelly Korda with 6 & 4 and Georgia Hall defeated Alison Lee with 4 & 3. Hull participated in five matches and won three out of them. Hall participated in four and won two.

