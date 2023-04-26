"One last magical season" - Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney invites Gareth Bale for a special golf game

Gareth Bale retired from professional football in January, but he still has a few offers to rethink his decision. Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney jokingly indicated that he might try to convince the former Wales skipper to reconsider his retirement.

On Saturday, Wrexham beat Boreham 3-1 to get promoted to the English Football League after 15 years. The five-time Champions League winner congratulated McElhenney for the success.

McElhenney thanked Bale with the tweet:

"Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season."

The former Real Madrid star responded:

"Depends what course ⛳️…"

Bale tagged R & A, the official golf governing body based in St. Andrews. R&A reposted McElhinney's tweet:

"We might be able to help set this up…"

Bale is not the first player to get an offer from the Wrexham owner. Earlier, former England goalkeeper Ben Foster also returned from retirement in March and played a major role in the North Wales club's success.

Besides McElhenney, Wrexham is also co-owned by Ryan Reynolds.

Gareth Bale's career highlight

Gareth Bale during Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Having made his first appearance for Wales in 2006, Gareth Bale has since established himself as one of the most outstanding footballers in the country. The 33-year-old has scored a total of 40 goals in 111 appearances for the national team.

Prior to his debut with the senior team, he spent a year playing for the youth team. He made his debut in the U17 squad in 2005 and swiftly moved up to the U21 team in May 2006. Merely 11 days later, he earned a spot in the senior team.

Gareth Bale began his club career with Southampton in 2006 and then switched to Tottenham Hotspur a year later. The turning point in Bale's career came in 2013 when he received a €100 million offer from Real Madrid, making it the record for the highest transfer fee at the time.

Bale played a major part in five UEFA Champions League victories for Real Madrid in their most successful phase. The team also won three La Liga medals during that time.

His contract with Real Madrid ended in 2022 and was signed by Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer last summer.

In January, Bale announced his retirement from professional football after 16 years of career.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football. I feel incredibly fortunate to have realized my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me," Bale said in his statement.

Bale is an avid golfer and is often seen playing golf. Since retirement, he has taken up golf more seriously and also featured in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year, where he finished in joint 16th place.

