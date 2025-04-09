"One of those shots that I flushed it" - Scottie Scheffler reveals his best shot at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler has won The Masters twice in just five starts at the Augusta National. He won the tournament in 2022 and 2024. He recently revealed his best shot at the Masters.

In the press conference ahead of the 2025 Masters, Scheffler was asked about the best shot that he has ever hit at the Masters and why he would choose that particular one. The World No.1 mentioned that even though his chip-in at the 3rd hole in the final round in 2022 was crucial, he considered his iron shot on the par-4 5th hole during the final round in 2022 as his best shot.

"I got asked this question a while ago, and I didn't really have a good answer. I think when you look at the two Masters that I've won, on Sunday I had the chip-in on 3 in 2022. But really what I felt like was the most important shot to me was the iron shot I hit into 5 that day," he said.

Explaining why it is his favorite shot, he said:

"Very few times throughout a tournament do you hit a shot exactly how you want to. It was one of those shots that I flushed it, I hit it exactly the way I was intending to and felt exactly what I needed to, and it gave me a ton of confidence going throughout the rest of the day. So, I mean, both of those I'd say were very pivotal shots."

Scottie Scheffler further talked about his other notable shots and mentioned birdies on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 14th and the 16th hole in 2024. He won the tournament by four shots over Ludvig Aberg.

Talking about last year's victory, the 28-year-old said that even though he had a decent lead standing on the 12th tee and "parring in" would have been enough, it would have only secured a win by one shot, so extending the lead was important.

Scottie Scheffler says that anyone in the field can win The Masters 2025

In the pre-tournament press conference, Scottie Scheffler was asked if he sees Rory McIlroy as his biggest rival this week at the Masters, given his form. McIlroy has had two wins this year and has five top-20 finishes in his five starts on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler said that golf is unpredictable, and anyone in the field can win on any week.

"I mean, golf is such a funny game, and I think on any given week there's anybody that earns their way into a tournament has a good chance to win, and I think that the talent pool that we have in the game of golf is so deep right now that when you step on to the first tee it's even par, and I feel like it's anybody's tournament. It's one of our jobs to go out there and take it."

Scottie Scheffler has odds of +450 this week, while McIlroy has odds of +650, as per FanDuel. The other notable players with the best odds are Collin Morikawa (+1400), Jon Rahm (+1400) and Ludvig Aberg (+1600).

