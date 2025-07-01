“One of the things I needed to work on” — Aldrich Potgieter reveals key flaw he improved for Rocket Classic triumph

Aldrich Potgieter opened up about the important changes he made to his game ahead of his triumphant 2025 Rocket Classic campaign. The South African won his maiden PGA Tour event on Sunday, June 29, at the Detroit Golf Club. He went on to defeat Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in a playoff to seal the win.

Potgieter opened up about his performance on the "Dan of Golf" live show on Monday, June 30. He reflected on his game and the changes he made. The host, Dan Rapaport, asked him about his chipping and what he worked on to improve.

In response, the 20-year-old said (at 7:25):

"It's been one of the things that I needed to work on. I think, looking at the stats from the year so far, my iron play was probably the worst out of everything. So I think I had to rely on the chipping so much that, um... it's like hitting every shot like Scottie. When he started playing so good, he hit everything to four, six feet—and he missed six-footers here and there—and everyone said, "Oh, his putting is terrible." Uh, but looking at it, my chipping can improve so much. "

He also talked about his iron play.

"But, um, definitely iron play—getting it closer, getting it on the green—I don't have to rely so much on it. Definitely scored a lot on the par fives where I had to make up and down from some spots, so I definitely think it's improved quite a lot," he added.

Aldrich Potgieter started his outing at the 2025 Rocket Classic with an opening round of a low 62. He then struggled on the second day, carding a 70. He managed to bounce back as he played the next two rounds of 65 and 69 to settle in a tie for the lead. He then made a birdie on the fifth hole of the playoff to win the tournament.

Earlier this season, he was close to winning the Mexican Open but lost in the playoff and settled in second place.

What’s in Aldrich Potgieter’s bag at the 2025 Rocket Classic?

Aldrich Potgieter played with Titleist golf equipment at the 2025 Rocket Classic. He used the Titleist GT2 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft and Titleist T150 irons.

Here are the golf clubs Aldrich Potgieter used at the 2025 Rocket Classic:

Driver: Titleist GT2 (9 degrees), Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

3-wood: Ping G440 Max 3-wood, Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black shaft

Utility: Titleist T250 (2), Shaft: Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 90 TX

Irons: Titleist T150 (4, 5), Titleist T100 (6-9), Shafts: KBS Tour V Ten 130 X

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 50-12F, 54-10S), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-K), Shafts: KBS Tour V Ten 130 X (46-50), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx X100 (56-60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Tour Prototype

Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x+ Prototype

