"One of us can get it done this year" - Jon Rahm "confident" of a LIV golfer winning the 2024 Masters

Jon Rahm firmly believes in the talent on his tour. Active LIV Golf members have not yet won the Masters, with their next opportunity coming in a matter of days.

Rahm, who is the defending champion at Augusta National, believes that someone from his tour can win the tournament. An active LIV member (Brooks Koepka) has won a different Major (the PGA Championship), but the Masters is often heralded as another thing entirely.

Rahm said via NUCLR GOLF on X (formerly Twitter):

“There are quite a few Major champions in LIV, and there are a few that are Major champion quality golfers, just pure numbers, if you go with math, wouldn't be the highest, but I'm confident that one of us can get it done this year."

The Spaniard is taking a bit of a mathematical approach. There are more than a few LIV members in the Masters field and that will remain true for the PGA Championship, US Open, and Open Championship.

He's also looking at the talent level. Rahm is one of the best golfers in the world and he's won Majors before. That is also true of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and others. There is talent on LIV that has won Major championships before, so the odds of it happening for one of those players again are fairly decent.

There are, of course, more PGA Tour players in the field, but LIV is more than represented. Here's who is in the field currently from the rebel tour:

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Bubba Watson

Charl Schwartzel

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Tyrrell Hatton

Adrian Meronk

Jon Rahm

Sergio Garcia

Brooks Koepka

Joaquin Niemann

Phil Mickelson

All of these players, even the ones past their prime, are more than capable of winning the tournament, and Rahm feels good about their tour's chances of securing its first green jacket.

What are the odds a LIV member wins the Masters?

There aren't specific odds on whether or not any LIV member will win the Masters, but there are odds on every single individual. Jon Rahm is the favorite among LIV players, as he's +1300 according to CBS Sports' odds. He is only lower than Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy overall.

Jon Rahm is confident that he or his tourmates can win the Masters

Several other LIV members have a pretty good shot. Brooks Koepka is right behind them at +2100. Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are both +3100 odds right now.

Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters winner, is +3600. Bryson DeChambeau is not far behind him with +4600 odds. Tyrrell Hatton is next in line at +7500. The rest are:

Patrick Reed +9000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Some of these players are long-shots. However, they're all talented enough to get an invite to the field, which means there's a non-zero chance that they win.

With only 13 from LIV in the massive Masters field, the probability isn't in their favor. Nevertheless, they have more than a chance. Just last year, two LIV members finished T2 at the Masters, so there is a strong chance one of them will break through.

