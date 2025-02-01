"One of us" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler's impressive par from the beach at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fans have reacted to Scottie Scheffler's impressive par after his tee shot landed into a beachside hazard. The World No.1 is playing his first tournament of the 2025 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Despite the tricky situation on the 536-yard par-5 18th hole, Scheffler cleared the rocks and successfully hit his wedge onto the fairway and reached the green. He two-putted and successfully made the par, avoiding a bogey. His shot-by-shot breakdown on the hole is as follows:

Shot 1: 310 yards left, 202 yards to hole.

310 yards left, 202 yards to hole. Shot 2: 61 yards right fairway, 179 yards to hole.

61 yards right fairway, 179 yards to hole. Shot 3: 187 yards right green, 40 ft 3 in from hole.

187 yards right green, 40 ft 3 in from hole. Shot 4: Putt 39 ft 2 in, 2 ft left.

Putt 39 ft 2 in, 2 ft left. Shot 5: In the hole.

PGA Tour shared the clip of Scheffler's shot after his ball landed in hazard and his conversation with the rules official. They captioned the post:

"Scottie takes an alternate route on No. 18 at Pebble Beach."

Fans jumped into the comments section and praised Scheffler's skills of saving a bogey.

"He amazes me. His demeanor. His ball striking. Fun to watch," one fan wrote.

"The shot was outstanding. But the nimbleness of the PGATour Rules official was impressive as well getting down to the ball. Been there!" another fan wrote.

"Current 🐐🐐," another commented.

A few fans joked that Scheffler's tee shot was relatable.

"One of us!! …just for one shot tho" said

"The game of golf is awesome. Stuff like this makes me think I can play with these guys lol," other fan commented.

"I can do that, if I could get wedges FREE," another chimed in.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Sam Stevens and Taylor Pendrith at 11:56 AM EST in the third round AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scottie Scheffler on making the par on the 18th hole: With the old rules I think I probably maybe would have gone back to the tee

In the post-tournament press conference, Scottie Scheffler was asked what happened on the 536-yard par-5 18th hole. After an errant tee shot that landed in a hazardous area on the beach, Scheffler successfully made a par. Talking about it, he said (via Tee Scripts):

"Saw a ball on the beach, went down there, found my ball, moved some rocks, hit it out, hit it on the green, two-putted."

Scheffler added that had the old rules been applied, he might have to replay from the tee which would have worsened his score.

"I would have assumed I probably wouldn't have been able to get it up over the top. And you're able to ground your club, like I was able to move some rocks behind my ball. I think probably, I would have probably tried to not hit it because if I mess it up, I'm back still on the tee box hitting like my fourth shot," he continued.

In 2019, golf rules changed and players were allowed to remove loose impediments anywhere on the course. Scottie Scheffler added:

"So with the old rules I think I probably maybe would have gone back to the tee just because the way the rocks were around my ball and the unpredictability of not being able to maybe get it up over the top. But able to move some rocks definitely made the shot easier."

Scottie Scheffler finished with a score of 2-under 70. He scored three birdies on the front nine against a bogey on the back nine at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. After two rounds, he is tied for 20th with an aggregate score of 7-under 137.

