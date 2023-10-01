“Only team that showed up to play”: Fans congratulate Team Europe for a dominant display in the Ryder Cup against USA

The 2023 Ryder Cup was certainly a memorable one for Team Europe, and one that the US team will not forget for days to come. Team Europe got off to a blazing start and did not stop right until the end. They swept the morning session of day 1, leaving the US team questioning their next moves.

While the US team did attempt to make a comeback, it was too late, as the Europeans seemed unstoppable. Needless to say, Europe won the hearts of the home crowd and the entire golf community with the way they played and the team spirit they displayed.

As Europe lifted the trophy, golf fans from all over the world came together to congratulate them. Well wishes were in order for the team that worked hard to win the Cup back again. Some fans also expressed their disappointment with Team US, who massively underperformed this weekend.

"Well deserved and the only team that showed up to play"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Team Europe win 2023 Ryder Cup in grand fashion

Team Europe started on a dominant note, sweeping the morning session on day 1 of the Ryder Cup. The day ended just as Team USA began to pick up some momentum, with a score of 6.5-1.5 in favor of Europe.

Europe finished the second day with a score of 11.5-5.5, needing only three more points to win the Cup. Needless to say, the team performed at its best on the last day. Rory McIlroy contributed the highest number of points (4) to the team effort.

European team captain Luke Donald expressed his gratitude and happiness after winning (via the Guardian):

“I’m pretty emotional. I enjoyed this one, it was stressful! USA put up a fight today. They really did, hats off to them, unbelievable. I’m so proud of my guys. We formed a bond from day one. They trusted me and they delivered for me.

"This is why the Ryder Cup is so special we play for each other. We’ll share these memories forever. I couldn’t ask for a better setting here. Historic Rome, we made history here today.”

Team Europe will now enjoy a well-deserved victory on home soil, as Team US looks to reconvene and hopefully fight for the Ryder Cup in its next edition.