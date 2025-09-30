“Oooo cry more” - LIV Golfer claps back at fan mocking him over missed Ryder Cup captaincy

LIV golfer Lee Westwood slammed a fan on social media for mocking him about the missed Ryder Cup captaincy. Last week, the biennial tournament was held in New York, and the European team won on foreign soil.

Despite having "five of the best seven players" in the SG approach, the US team struggled with its game. Golf analyst Jamie Kennedy shared a post about the SG approach of the US team on X. The post was reshared by Westwood on his social media handle with a caption:

"So not having any rough actually was the right decision for the US team. Or you could argue having rough could have highlighted tee to green supremacy even more."

A fan reacted to his post and talked about Westwood missing the Ryder Cup captaincy. The fan wrote:

"No shit Sherlock. No rough created a putting contest. Took away all the advantage the US had. Thank god you’ll never be a captain. Lucky escape for Europe there. Now back to fighting relegation lip out."

The LIV golfer replied:

"Oooo cry more. Dick! How appropriate!"

Lee Westwood claps back at a fan mocking him/@WestwoodLee

Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer, and Graeme McDowell were considered to be the strongest contenders to be the next Ryder Cup captain for the European team before they joined the LIV Golf. This year, Luke Donald returned to lead the team again and successfully retained the title.

Justin Rose, who played in the 2025 Ryder Cup, could be a potential next captain of the team, while other contenders include Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, and Padraig Harrington. It will be interesting to see who will lead the team in the edition.

LIV golfer Lee Westwood celebrates the European team's win at Ryder Cup 2025

LIV golfer Lee Westwood cheered for the European team and actively shared posts on his X account last week to support them. Following their win, he reshared a Ryder Cup Europe post to congratulate the team, and in the caption shared three team flags and three clapping emojis.

LIV golfer Lee Westwood celebrates the Europe team's win/@WestwoodLee

It marked the European team’s first win on foreign soil since 2012, when they won at Medinah Country Club. Tommy Fleetwood was the top scorer for the team. He recorded four points after winning four matches on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, this season on the LIV Golf, Lee Westwood had some decent finishes, which included a T10 at the Virginia event and a T17 at the Indianapolis event. Aside from that, he played at the Open Championship and tied for 34th place.

