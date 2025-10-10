Open de Espana 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored 

Following the first round of the Open de Espana, Ugo Coussaud and Sam Bairstow took the early lead after shooting 6-under 65. The duo holds a one-stroke lead over Marco Penge, Frederic LaCroix, and Bernd Wiesberger after Day 1.

The second day action of the Open de Espana will begin on Friday, October 10 at 1:40 am ET with Alvaro Morales, Joe Dean, and Freddy Schott being the first threesome to tee off from the first hole. Simultaneously, the trio of David Puig, Kazuma Kobori, and Johannes Veerman will tee off from the tenth hole.

Open de Espana 2025, Round 2 tee times explored

Sam Bairstow takes the joint lead at the Open de Espana (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Open de Espana 2025, Round 2 (all times ET):

Hole 1

1:40 am: Álvaro Morales, Joe Dean, Freddy Schott

1:50 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Tom Vaillant, Martin Trainer

2:00 am: Dan Bradbury, Bernd Wiesberger, Dylan Naidoo

2:10 am: Richard Sterne, Marcel Schneider, Scott Jamieson

2:20 am: Ugo Coussaud, Andy Sullivan, Yannik Paul

2:30 am: Aaron Cockerill, Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Lindell

2:40 am: Dylan Frittelli, Todd Clements, Joost Luiten

2:50 am: Brandon Wu, Zander Lombard, Casey Jarvis

3:00 am: Maximilian Kieffer, Ross Fisher, Jeong weon Ko

3:10 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Matthew Jordan, Andrea Pavan

3:20 am: Matthias Schwab, Alexander Knappe, Jack Senior

6:10 am: Manuel Elvira, Calum Hill, Nicolai von Dellingshausen

6:20 am: Richard Mansell, Jose Luis Ballester, Marcel Siem

6:30 am: Jorge Campillo, Thriston Lawrence, Connor Syme

6:40 am: Jordan Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Pablo Larrazábal

6:50 am: Angel Ayora, John Parry, Marco Penge

7:00 am: Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Angel Hidalgo

7:10 am: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Grant Forrest

7:20 am: Ivan Cantero, Daniel Hillier, Ewen Ferguson

7:30 am: Darren Fichardt, Marcus Kinhult, Callum Shinkwin

7:40 am: Matthew Baldwin, Gavin Green, Brandon Stone

7:50 am: Robin Williams, Darius van Driel, Frederic Lacroix

Hole 10

1:40 am: David Puig, Kazuma Kobori, Johannes Veerman

1:50 am: Adrian Otaegui, Danny Willett, Romain Langasque

2:00 am: Joakim Lagergren, Alejandro Del Rey, Patrick Reed

2:10 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Haotong Li, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2:20 am: Martin Couvra, Laurie Canter, Eugenio Chacarra

2:30 am: Sergio Garcia, Kristoffer Reitan, Thomas Detry

2:40 am: Jacques Kruyswijk, Nacho Elvira, Daniel Brown

2:50 am: Tom McKibbin, Ashun Wu, Jayden Schaper

3:00 am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Ryggs Johnston, Sean Crocker

3:10 am: Ricardo Gouveia, Sebastian Söderberg, Brandon Robinson Thompson

3:20 am: Wenyi Ding, Santiago Tarrio, Sam Bairstow

6:10 am: Joel Girrbach, Jordan Gumberg, Mikael Lindberg

6:20 am: Andrew Wilson, Jacob Skov Olesen, Simon Forsström

6:30 am: Ignacio Mateo Fraga, Fabrizio Zanotti, David Ravetto

6:40 am: Hamish Brown, Jeff Winther, Benjamin Hebert

6:50 am: Nathan Kimsey, Juan Salama Monsalve, Niklas Lemke

7:00 am: Sebastian DeSoisa, Jannik De Bruyn, David Micheluzzi

7:10 am: Thomas Aiken, Jason Scrivener, Jens Dantorp

7:20 am: Julien Guerrier, Luis Masaveu, Rikuya Hoshino

7:30 am: Francesco Laporta, Alexander Levy, Callum Tarren

7:40 am: Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Conor Purcell

7:50 am: Joel Moscatel, Ben Schmidt, Clément Sordet

