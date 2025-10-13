Open de España champ Marco Penge confirms PGA Tour plans, rules out LIV Golf switch

Following his win at the Open de España, Marco Penge stated that he had plans set for the PGA Tour and wasn't thinking about joining LIV Golf. He added that he planned to make it to the playoffs and wanted to play against the best.

On Sunday, October 12, Marco Penge claimed the Open de España with a playoff win against fellow countryman Daniel Brown. This was the Englishman's third win on the DP World Tour as well as of the season.

During the post-round interview, the 27-year-old golfer spoke about his plans for 2026.

“I’m going to America tomorrow with my wife to find a place for when we move in January," he said as per Ten Golf. "So as far as I’m aware, I’m playing the PGA Tour next year and hopefully I’ll have a great season and finish in the playoffs there and then come back to the DP World Tour and play the rest of the season here.

"I love playing golf and I’d play every week if my team let me. So yeah, I want to be playing against the best players in the world and I want to be playing national opens like this. When you win a couple of national opens, that’s something that I’ll never forget and something that my family will never forget. So, that’s my plan," he added.

Is Marco Penge playing at the DP World India Championship 2025?

Marco Penge is not playing at the DP World India Championship 2025 which is the next event on the DP World Tour. The first-ever edition of the event will begin on Thursday, October 16 at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi.

Penge has had an impressive season so far and has claimed three titles on the European circuit. Besides the three wins in 2025, he also recorded three other top-10 finishes. He also had a joint runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Here's a look at Marco Penge's performance this season:

DP World Tour

BMW Australian PGA Championship: Missed Cut

ISPS Handa Australian Open: T27

Magical Kenya Open: T20

Investec SA Open Championship: 3

Joburg Open: T19

Porsche Singapore Classic: T49

Hero Indian Open: Missed Cut

Volvo China Open: T26

Hainan Classic: 1

Turkish Airlines Open: Missed Cut

Soudal Open: T25

Italian Open: T21

BMW International Open: T11

Nexo Championship: T27

Danish Golf Championship: 1

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo: T6

Omega European Masters: T8

Amgen Irish Open: T50

BMW PGA Championship: T13

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T91

Open de España presented by Madrid: 1-x

PGA Tour

PGA Championship: T28

Genesis Scottish Open: T2

The Open: Missed Cut

