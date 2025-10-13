Open de España champ Marco Penge confirms PGA Tour plans, rules out LIV Golf switch

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 13, 2025 06:15 GMT
Open de Espa&ntilde;a presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Marco Penge at the Open de España (Image Source: Getty)

Following his win at the Open de España, Marco Penge stated that he had plans set for the PGA Tour and wasn't thinking about joining LIV Golf. He added that he planned to make it to the playoffs and wanted to play against the best.

On Sunday, October 12, Marco Penge claimed the Open de España with a playoff win against fellow countryman Daniel Brown. This was the Englishman's third win on the DP World Tour as well as of the season.

During the post-round interview, the 27-year-old golfer spoke about his plans for 2026.

“I’m going to America tomorrow with my wife to find a place for when we move in January," he said as per Ten Golf. "So as far as I’m aware, I’m playing the PGA Tour next year and hopefully I’ll have a great season and finish in the playoffs there and then come back to the DP World Tour and play the rest of the season here.
"I love playing golf and I’d play every week if my team let me. So yeah, I want to be playing against the best players in the world and I want to be playing national opens like this. When you win a couple of national opens, that’s something that I’ll never forget and something that my family will never forget. So, that’s my plan," he added.
Is Marco Penge playing at the DP World India Championship 2025?

Marco Penge is not playing at the DP World India Championship 2025 which is the next event on the DP World Tour. The first-ever edition of the event will begin on Thursday, October 16 at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi.

Penge has had an impressive season so far and has claimed three titles on the European circuit. Besides the three wins in 2025, he also recorded three other top-10 finishes. He also had a joint runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Here's a look at Marco Penge's performance this season:

DP World Tour

  • BMW Australian PGA Championship: Missed Cut
  • ISPS Handa Australian Open: T27
  • Magical Kenya Open: T20
  • Investec SA Open Championship: 3
  • Joburg Open: T19
  • Porsche Singapore Classic: T49
  • Hero Indian Open: Missed Cut
  • Volvo China Open: T26
  • Hainan Classic: 1
  • Turkish Airlines Open: Missed Cut
  • Soudal Open: T25
  • Italian Open: T21
  • BMW International Open: T11
  • Nexo Championship: T27
  • Danish Golf Championship: 1
  • Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo: T6
  • Omega European Masters: T8
  • Amgen Irish Open: T50
  • BMW PGA Championship: T13
  • Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T91
  • Open de España presented by Madrid: 1-x
PGA Tour

  • PGA Championship: T28
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T2
  • The Open: Missed Cut
Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

