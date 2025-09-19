Open de France 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the Open de France will start on Saturday, September 20, after Marcus Armitage held the lead following Friday’s second round at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche. Armitage shot 68, 3 under par, to reach 10 under overall, while Min Woo Lee and Jeff Winther sit two shots behind at 8 under.

Armitage made birdies on the 1st, 3rd, 6th, 17th, and 18th holes, dropping shots on the 2nd and 4th. Other notable performances on Friday included Adrien Saddier, Mikael Lindberg, Jens Dantorp, Gregorio De Leo, and Jeong Weon Ko, who all sit at 6 under in a tie for fourth, while Brooks Koepka is part of a group tied for ninth at 5 under.

A total of 65 players made the cut and will compete in the weekend rounds of the Open de France. The third round of the Open de France begins at 7:45 am with Robin Williams and Matthias Schwab opening from the 1st tee. Defending champion Dan Bradbury will start in the second group with Callum Tarren and Romain Langasque.

Brooks Koepka is paired with Niklas Norgaard and Michael Kim at 11:47 am. Current leader Armitage will tee off in the final group at 12:20 pm alongside Min Woo Lee and Jeff Winther as the Open de France heads into the weekend.

Open de France Round 3 tee times explored

Marcus Armitage leads the Open de France after Friday's round - (Image Source: Getty)

Here’s a look at the complete tee times for round 3 of the Open de France 2025 (all times ET):

07:45 – Robin Williams, Matthias Schwab

07:55 – Romain Langasque, Callum Tarren, Dan Bradbury

08:05 – Niklas Lemke, Jorge Campillo, Richie Ramsay

08:15 – Keita Nakajima, Julien Sale, Corey Conners

08:25 – Laurie Canter, Victor Perez, Frederic Lacroix

08:35 – Björn Åkesson, Daniel Gale, Aaron Cockerill

08:45 – Maximilian Kieffer, Darren Fichardt, Joakim Lagergren

08:55 – Lucas Bjerregaard, Calum Hill, Joel Girrbach

09:05 – Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Troy Merritt, Hamish Brown

09:15 – Marcel Schneider, Nathan Kimsey, Marcus Kinhult

09:30 – Wenyi Ding, Connor Syme, Clement Charmasson

09:41 – Martin Couvra, Daniel Hillier, Nicolas Colsaerts

09:52 – Marcel Siem, Julien Brun, David Micheluzzi

10:03 – Richard Sterne, Andreas Halvorsen, Sam Bairstow

10:14 – Angel Ayora, Julien Guerrier, Ryan Fox

10:25 – Jacques Kruyswijk, Antoine Rozner, Jannik De Bruyn

10:36 – Pablo Ereno, Clément Sordet, Simon Forsström

10:47 – Fabrizio Zanotti, Thomas Detry, Kristoffer Reitan

11:03 – Nacho Elvira, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper

11:14 – Justin Harding, Francesco Laporta, Darius Van Driel

11:25 – Daniel Brown, Gavin Green, Alexander Levy

11:36 – Freddy Schott, Guido Migliozzi, Todd Clements

11:47 – Brooks Koepka, Niklas Norgaard, Michael Kim

11:58 – Elvis Smylie, Gregorio De Leo, Jeong Weon Ko

12:09 – Mikael Lindberg, Adrien Saddier, Jens Dantorp

12:20 – Min Woo Lee, Jeff Winther, Marcus Armitage

