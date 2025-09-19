  • home icon
Open de France 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Sonali Verma
Modified Sep 19, 2025 22:01 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn

The third round of the Open de France will start on Saturday, September 20, after Marcus Armitage held the lead following Friday’s second round at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche. Armitage shot 68, 3 under par, to reach 10 under overall, while Min Woo Lee and Jeff Winther sit two shots behind at 8 under.

Armitage made birdies on the 1st, 3rd, 6th, 17th, and 18th holes, dropping shots on the 2nd and 4th. Other notable performances on Friday included Adrien Saddier, Mikael Lindberg, Jens Dantorp, Gregorio De Leo, and Jeong Weon Ko, who all sit at 6 under in a tie for fourth, while Brooks Koepka is part of a group tied for ninth at 5 under.

A total of 65 players made the cut and will compete in the weekend rounds of the Open de France. The third round of the Open de France begins at 7:45 am with Robin Williams and Matthias Schwab opening from the 1st tee. Defending champion Dan Bradbury will start in the second group with Callum Tarren and Romain Langasque.

Brooks Koepka is paired with Niklas Norgaard and Michael Kim at 11:47 am. Current leader Armitage will tee off in the final group at 12:20 pm alongside Min Woo Lee and Jeff Winther as the Open de France heads into the weekend.

Open de France Round 3 tee times explored

Marcus Armitage leads the Open de France after Friday's round - (Image Source: Getty)
Marcus Armitage leads the Open de France after Friday's round - (Image Source: Getty)

Here’s a look at the complete tee times for round 3 of the Open de France 2025 (all times ET):

  • 07:45 – Robin Williams, Matthias Schwab
  • 07:55 – Romain Langasque, Callum Tarren, Dan Bradbury
  • 08:05 – Niklas Lemke, Jorge Campillo, Richie Ramsay
  • 08:15 – Keita Nakajima, Julien Sale, Corey Conners
  • 08:25 – Laurie Canter, Victor Perez, Frederic Lacroix
  • 08:35 – Björn Åkesson, Daniel Gale, Aaron Cockerill
  • 08:45 – Maximilian Kieffer, Darren Fichardt, Joakim Lagergren
  • 08:55 – Lucas Bjerregaard, Calum Hill, Joel Girrbach
  • 09:05 – Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Troy Merritt, Hamish Brown
  • 09:15 – Marcel Schneider, Nathan Kimsey, Marcus Kinhult
  • 09:30 – Wenyi Ding, Connor Syme, Clement Charmasson
  • 09:41 – Martin Couvra, Daniel Hillier, Nicolas Colsaerts
  • 09:52 – Marcel Siem, Julien Brun, David Micheluzzi
  • 10:03 – Richard Sterne, Andreas Halvorsen, Sam Bairstow
  • 10:14 – Angel Ayora, Julien Guerrier, Ryan Fox
  • 10:25 – Jacques Kruyswijk, Antoine Rozner, Jannik De Bruyn
  • 10:36 – Pablo Ereno, Clément Sordet, Simon Forsström
  • 10:47 – Fabrizio Zanotti, Thomas Detry, Kristoffer Reitan
  • 11:03 – Nacho Elvira, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper
  • 11:14 – Justin Harding, Francesco Laporta, Darius Van Driel
  • 11:25 – Daniel Brown, Gavin Green, Alexander Levy
  • 11:36 – Freddy Schott, Guido Migliozzi, Todd Clements
  • 11:47 – Brooks Koepka, Niklas Norgaard, Michael Kim
  • 11:58 – Elvis Smylie, Gregorio De Leo, Jeong Weon Ko
  • 12:09 – Mikael Lindberg, Adrien Saddier, Jens Dantorp
  • 12:20 – Min Woo Lee, Jeff Winther, Marcus Armitage
