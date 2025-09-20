  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Open de France 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Open de France 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Sonali Verma
Published Sep 20, 2025 18:43 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Min Woo Lee leads after the third round of Open de France - Source: Imagn

The final round of the Open de France 2025 will begin on Sunday, September 21, at 7:45 am local time from the first tee at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche. After three rounds, Min Woo Lee and Brooks Koepka share the top spot on the leaderboard at 11-under par. Koepka, who was tied for ninth after round two, shot an impressive 6-under 65 on Saturday, while Lee stayed steady to remain in the lead group.

Ad

Guido Migliozzi, Marcus Armitage, and Michael Kim are one stroke behind at 10-under, tied for third. Elvis Smylie and Jeong Weon Ko sit at 9-under in sixth, while Darius Van Driel and Freddy Schott are tied for eighth at 8-under. Antoine Rozner, Mikael Lindberg, and Todd Clements complete the top 10 at 7-under.

A total of 77 players made the cut after round three of the Open de France 2025. Robin Williams will start the final round with Jorge Campillo at 7:45 am from the first tee. Defending champion Dan Bradbury, tied for 40th at 2-under, will tee off in the 13th group at 9:52 am alongside Nicolas Colsaerts and Daniel Hillier. The final group, including Min Woo Lee, Brooks Koepka, and Guido Migliozzi, will tee off in the afternoon at 12:20 pm.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Open de France 2025 round 4 tee times explored

Brooks Koepka is tied for 1st after the Saturday round at Open de France 2025 - Source: Getty
Brooks Koepka is tied for 1st after the Saturday round at Open de France 2025 - Source: Getty

Here’s a look at the complete Open de France tee times for Sunday’s round (all times ET):

Ad

Hole 1

  • 07:45 – Robin Williams, Jorge Campillo
  • 07:55 – Callum Tarren, Gavin Green, Clement Charmasson
  • 08:05 – Clément Sordet, Maximilian Kieffer, Daniel Gale
  • 08:15 – Julien Sale, Martin Couvra, Connor Syme
  • 08:25 – Wenyi Ding, Lucas Bjerregaard, Joakim Lagergren
  • 08:35 – Darren Fichardt, Aaron Cockerill, Matthias Schwab
  • 08:45 – Nacho Elvira, Marcel Siem, Calum Hill
  • 08:55 – Keita Nakajima, Romain Langasque, Alexander Levy
  • 09:05 – Marcus Kinhult, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Joel Girrbach
  • 09:15 – Björn Åkesson, Corey Conners, Richie Ramsay
  • 09:30 – Thomas Detry, Fabrizio Zanotti, Simon Forsström
  • 09:41 – Jannik De Bruyn, Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow
  • 09:52 – Nicolas Colsaerts, Daniel Hillier, Dan Bradbury
  • 10:03 – Jeff Winther, Justin Harding, Jacques Kruyswijk
  • 10:14 – Andreas Halvorsen, Richard Sterne, David Micheluzzi
  • 10:25 – Nathan Kimsey, Marcel Schneider, Victor Perez
  • 10:36 – Gregorio De Leo, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown
  • 10:47 – Francesco Laporta, Ryan Fox, Julien Brun
  • 11:03 – Troy Merritt, Niklas Lemke, Adrien Saddier
  • 11:14 – Jayden Schaper, Ugo Coussaud, Pablo Ereno
  • 11:25 – Angel Ayora, Hamish Brown, Laurie Canter
  • 11:36 – Jens Dantorp, Kristoffer Reitan, Frederic Lacroix
  • 11:47 – Mikael Lindberg, Todd Clements, Antoine Rozner
  • 11:58 – Freddy Schott, Darius Van Driel, Jeong Weon Ko
  • 12:09 – Elvis Smylie, Marcus Armitage, Michael Kim
  • 12:20 – Guido Migliozzi, Min Woo Lee, Brooks Koepka
About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications