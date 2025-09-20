Open de France 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the Open de France 2025 will begin on Sunday, September 21, at 7:45 am local time from the first tee at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche. After three rounds, Min Woo Lee and Brooks Koepka share the top spot on the leaderboard at 11-under par. Koepka, who was tied for ninth after round two, shot an impressive 6-under 65 on Saturday, while Lee stayed steady to remain in the lead group.
Guido Migliozzi, Marcus Armitage, and Michael Kim are one stroke behind at 10-under, tied for third. Elvis Smylie and Jeong Weon Ko sit at 9-under in sixth, while Darius Van Driel and Freddy Schott are tied for eighth at 8-under. Antoine Rozner, Mikael Lindberg, and Todd Clements complete the top 10 at 7-under.
A total of 77 players made the cut after round three of the Open de France 2025. Robin Williams will start the final round with Jorge Campillo at 7:45 am from the first tee. Defending champion Dan Bradbury, tied for 40th at 2-under, will tee off in the 13th group at 9:52 am alongside Nicolas Colsaerts and Daniel Hillier. The final group, including Min Woo Lee, Brooks Koepka, and Guido Migliozzi, will tee off in the afternoon at 12:20 pm.
Open de France 2025 round 4 tee times explored
Here’s a look at the complete Open de France tee times for Sunday’s round (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 07:45 – Robin Williams, Jorge Campillo
- 07:55 – Callum Tarren, Gavin Green, Clement Charmasson
- 08:05 – Clément Sordet, Maximilian Kieffer, Daniel Gale
- 08:15 – Julien Sale, Martin Couvra, Connor Syme
- 08:25 – Wenyi Ding, Lucas Bjerregaard, Joakim Lagergren
- 08:35 – Darren Fichardt, Aaron Cockerill, Matthias Schwab
- 08:45 – Nacho Elvira, Marcel Siem, Calum Hill
- 08:55 – Keita Nakajima, Romain Langasque, Alexander Levy
- 09:05 – Marcus Kinhult, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Joel Girrbach
- 09:15 – Björn Åkesson, Corey Conners, Richie Ramsay
- 09:30 – Thomas Detry, Fabrizio Zanotti, Simon Forsström
- 09:41 – Jannik De Bruyn, Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow
- 09:52 – Nicolas Colsaerts, Daniel Hillier, Dan Bradbury
- 10:03 – Jeff Winther, Justin Harding, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 10:14 – Andreas Halvorsen, Richard Sterne, David Micheluzzi
- 10:25 – Nathan Kimsey, Marcel Schneider, Victor Perez
- 10:36 – Gregorio De Leo, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown
- 10:47 – Francesco Laporta, Ryan Fox, Julien Brun
- 11:03 – Troy Merritt, Niklas Lemke, Adrien Saddier
- 11:14 – Jayden Schaper, Ugo Coussaud, Pablo Ereno
- 11:25 – Angel Ayora, Hamish Brown, Laurie Canter
- 11:36 – Jens Dantorp, Kristoffer Reitan, Frederic Lacroix
- 11:47 – Mikael Lindberg, Todd Clements, Antoine Rozner
- 11:58 – Freddy Schott, Darius Van Driel, Jeong Weon Ko
- 12:09 – Elvis Smylie, Marcus Armitage, Michael Kim
- 12:20 – Guido Migliozzi, Min Woo Lee, Brooks Koepka