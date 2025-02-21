Outgoing LIV CEO Greg Norman’s son calls for Hockey inspired LIV vs PGA event

LIV Golf's outgoing CEO Greg Norman's son has suggested a hockey-inspired tournament between the Saudi PIF-backed league and the PGA Tour. The breakaway series caused a storm in the golf world, with people divided in their opinion—some supporting LIV Golf while others the PGA Tour.

Initially, even the Tour was critical of LIV, but they eventually announced a merger in June 2023, which is still under discussion. Recently, Norman Jr. shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, suggesting a unique game between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. He wrote:

"Hockey has had an incredible moment with the USA V CANADA games. Golf needs the equivalent. LIV v PGA asap!"

Previously, a PGA vs LIV Golf game was held in December 2024. In the executive-made-for-TV event, The Showdown, PGA Tour players competed against LIV Golf in a two-player team match.

It was held on December 17 in Las Vegas, where Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler represented the PGA Tour, while Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka played for the Saudi league. In this much-anticipated tournament of the year, Scheffler and McIlroy outperformed the LIV players and won the game.

Notably, Greg Norman has been the CEO of LIV Golf since its inception in 2022. However, ahead of the start of the 2025 season, the Saudi league announced Scott O’Neill as the new CEO of the league.

Meanwhile, the new season of LIV Golf started in February 2025, and talks about the merger are still ongoing. Recently, the PIF governor and PGA Tour officials had a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the merger.

PGA Tour emphasizes the reunification of the game amid the merger talks with LIV

On February 20, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House regarding the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger. He was also joined by PGA Tour Player Directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, as well as PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

The PGA Tour has been focused on the reunification of the game, and following the meeting, they released a statement saying:

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate…

“We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."

Notably, the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf was announced in June 2023. However, it has not reached any conclusion and has only faced repeated delays.

