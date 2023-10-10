“Overall, very happy” - Lexi Thompson analyzes her 2023 LPGA Ascendant performance as she prepares for maiden PGA event

Lexi Thompson is set to become the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event. She recently competed at the 2023 LPGA Ascendant and finished solo fifth spot on the leaderboard. She was close to winning her first title on the Tour since 2019 but had two forgettable rounds.

The youngest golfer ever to play the US Women's Open spoke to the media about her performance at the Old American Golf Club. She said that she has been doing well ever since the Solheim Cup 2023. Thompson was quoted by Golfweek as saying:

"Overall, very happy. I've been working extremely hard on my game and to see to pay off in these last few weeks, starting at Solheim Cup there, just to see the improvements, that's all I've needed."

Lexi Thompson added that her game got on track before the Solheim Cup, saying that playing at the prestigious biennial event always brings the best out of her.

"I really believe that I got on the right track before Solheim. And I knew Solheim usually brings out the best golf in me because it's kind of what I live for, what I play for, to be able to represent my country," she said.

Speaking about playing in the team golf tournament at Finca Cortesin, the 28-year-old said that it was a "huge honor" for her.

“So to be able to play amazing golf there with my team and for my captain was a huge honor for me. Just trying to build off that and continue to work hard and see those improvements, that’s all I want to do, and continue to build on that," Thompson said.

"Good for her for saying yes" - Suzy Whaley on Lexi Thompson getting a chance to play at 2023 Shriners Children's Open

In 2003, Suzy Whaley became the first ever woman who got a chance to play in a PGA Tour event since Babe Zaharias in 1945. She played at the Greater Hartford Open in 2003 but missed the cut after the end of the first two rounds.

While speaking to Golfweek, Whaley was asked about how she felt after she got to know about Lexi Thompson getting a chance to play on the PGA Tour after a sponsor's exemption in the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open. The 56-year-old said:

"I was up scrolling, as most of us do when we first wake up, or at least as I do, and I saw it right away and I sent it off to my husband my kids, and I was like, 'Wow! … Good for her for saying yes."

Suzy Whaley was also asked what advice she would like to give to Lexi Thompson who might experience heavy criticism on social media if she did not play up to the mark at the upcoming PGA Tour event. She replied:

"I don't want to ever speak for Lexi, but she has been through media scrutiny. It's not going to be a surprise for her."

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open begins on October 9 and concludes on October 15.