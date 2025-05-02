OWGR chief reveals LIV Golf hasn't reapplied for rankings amid recent reports of serious discussions

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) chairman Trevor Immelman has shared that LIV Golf has not reapplied for the world ranking amidst reports of them having a serious discussion about the same. The Saudi league was denied the ranking point when it applied in 2023. Later in May 2024, it eventually withdrew its application. The Saudi league players thus do not receive any ranking points for playing in the series.

Earlier this week, Sportico reported that LIV Golf has been in "serious discussion" with the OWGR for the ranking points. But soon after, the OWGR chairman talked about the Saudi league ranking points and their application.

In a telephone interview with Golf analyst Doug Ferguson, Trevor Immelman revealed that he had a conversation with the LIV Golf CEO, Scott O'Neil, during the Masters and shared that LIV has not applied for the ranking again. He said (via AP News):

“They have not put any application in. Whether that happens or not, I guess time will tell. I have enjoyed getting to know Scott O’Neil over the last few months. We’ve spoken on the phone a couple of times.

"We met in person at the Masters, just really introduction stuff. We’re in the same position we have been without any application from their side. The ball is in their court," he added.

As the LIV golfers do not receive the ranking points, it affects their world ranking, and they struggle to qualify for the Majors. While LIV Golf is reportedly in talks with OWGR, it is also in discussion about a framework agreement with the PGA Tour, which was announced in 2023. However, nothing has been finalized so far.

"That's really where we are" – OWGR chairman on the situation of LIV Golf ranking points

In the same interview with Doug Ferguson, Trevor Immelman also revealed that without getting the application for the ranking points from the LIV Golf, they can't do much. He added that they have an "open door policy" for the circuits to apply for the ranking. He said (via AP News):

“We have an open door policy. Whoever wants to apply is more than welcome. There isn’t any pressure from our side............I would say that is still case. But until a new application is put in, there’s nothing really we can do about it."

"If the LIV Golf League is wanting to be part of the OWGR, then they need to go ahead and put another application in. That’s really where we are," he added.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf had begun with its 2025 season earlier this year in February, and this week, it will head to the South Korea event. The tournament will start on Friday, May 2, and will have its finale after three rounds on Sunday, May 4.

