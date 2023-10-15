OWGR Controversy surrounding LIV Golf reveals deeper issues

LIV golfers have been denied the Official World Golf Rankings points as the OWGR committee rejected their plea seeking the ranking points. The reaction of rejection exposes an argument on the internet and the series to its players stood against the decision. LIV Golf claimed that they deserved points.

However, this OWGR controversy surrounding the LIV Golf deals with major issues. The decision was expected as the Saudi circuit did not meet several of the criteria when they filed the case 15 months ago.

LIV Golf is a 54-hole format game unlike most golf series around the world, which takes place in a 72-hole format. Secondly, the series hosts no-cut events, which again does not match the criteria of other golf series.

The Chairman of the ranking body, Peter Dawson, mentioned these issues for not granting OWGR points to LIV Golf. Another reason, why LIV stands out from all the other series in the world is that its team event and individual events exist in the same tournament.

Speaking about the OWGR's decision, LIV Golf released a statement saying:

"OWGR's sole objective is to rank the best players across the globe. Today's communication makes clear that it can no longer deliver on that objective. "A ranking which fails to fairly represent all participants, irrespective of where in the world they play golf, robs fans, players and all of golf's stakeholders of the objective basis underpinning any accurate recognition of the world's best player performances. It also robs some traditional tournaments of the best fields possible."

LIV golfers on OWGR'S decision

Several of the LIV golfers expressed their disappointment with the OWGR's decision. They were highly disappointed.

Richard Bland said that the OWGR works to rank the best players in the world, irrespective of the series they are playing for. He said (via LIV Golf):

"It shouldn’t matter where you play your golf. The game has got to come together and go right. You know that LIV’s here to stay. So, instead of just trying to shut it out the whole time, and hurt the players, and hurt the golf industry, and hurt the golf fans. That's just got to stop.”

Talor Gooch also spoke about the decision and said (via LIV Golf):

"It’s not surprising given everything that’s gone on the last 1-1/2 years. Nonetheless, it further confirms the irrelevancy of the OWGR. Their job is to rank players all around the world; it’s not players’ and tours’ jobs to conform to what they decide is worth getting ranked, or how you’re able to get ranked."

The LIV Golf will have its final individual tournament this week before players will head for the team championship. Following the Jeddah tournament, which will conclude on Sunday, October 15, the LIV Golf 2023 individual champion will be declared.