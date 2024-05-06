Padraig Harrington criticizes LIV Golf pros including Jon Rahm for their conduct at the Masters - "Clearly LIV players don't get fined for expletives”

In his recent interview, Padraig Harrington sounded off on the LIV Golf professionals, including Jon Rahm's behavior at the Masters.

Jon Rahm and other golfers had a tough start at the first Major of the season as the weather worsened the conditions on the already difficult golf course. The Spaniard remained off-color this time as he finished T45 at 9-over. His frustration was also visible in his words, as he was seen using some expletives during the tournament.

Speaking on the Rough Cut Podcast recently, Padraig Harrington seemed unhappy with the LIV Golf stars' conduct at Augusta National.

"On the Masters last week, there was an awful lot of extra expletives from LIV players," he said. " Clearly LIV players don't get fined for expletives, and I'm not saying they're encouraged, but they're certainly not discouraged from doing it. So it was interesting that there was those players who might have held back in the past who are now LIV players were letting go fully."

Besides Rahm, even Tyrrell Hatton was heard using expletives. For the uninitiated, LIV Golf players are not fined for using cuss words, unlike the PGA Tour.

The two-time Open Championship winner added that he was okay with a little bit of cursing, but restrictions were required in some way. He further clarified that he was not saying it was a big issue, but it was an interesting thing to witness.

"I wouldn't break a club" - Padraig Harrington says he would try not to 'curse' anyone on the golf course

Padraig Harrington added that he was proud of himself for conducting himself on the golf course and expected the Saudi-backed circuit players to improve their language.

"I wouldn't break a club and I would certainly try not to curse or do any of that sort of stuff," he continued. "But I've mellowed a bit that I don't mind what any other player does as long as he doesn't damage the golf course or affect his playing partners."

He added that he didn't have a problem with players breaking multiple clubs, as he found it funny, but he was not happy with smashing the ground on the golf course.

Notably, Padraig Harrington wasn't part of this year's Masters, the second straight year he failed to make it to the playing field. He has had four top-10s at the event, with T5 being his best result.