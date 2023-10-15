Padraig Harrington gives tips on what to do to improve your swing speed

Padraig Harrington is a veteran golfer who plays in numerous golf circuits around the world. The 52-year-old has been playing golf for multiple decades now and has won 3 major championships among many other titles.

He is regarded as an extremely skilled golfer and often uses his social media presence to teach various methods and skills to aspiring golfers.

This time, the school of Padraig Harrington was teaching the method to improve swing speed.

Swing speed is an essential skill in golf and immensely determines the distance a tee shot ball can travel. Harrington believes in preparation and practice before making the big shot. He also speaks about priming the nervous system and getting multiple practice shots out of the way before making the actual shot.

This process makes the swing extremely natural and relaxed. Padraig Harrington displayed the entire method in an X video on 'PGA Tour Champions' handle and also talked about the foot position and body position before making the shot.

"I know over the years that my third or fourth shot is usually the fastest shot. So when I take my practice swings on the golf course, I'm trying to get that first three shots out of the way, so I'm fast."

Padraig Harrington added:

"When I hit it hard, my right foot plants very pushed down in my heels. It's certainly more orthodox to get your heels up."

Padraig Harrington makes his return to the PGA Tour Champions

After a long hiatus from the PGA Tour Champions, Padraig Harrington has decided to feature in the ongoing SAS Championship. The 52-year-old was occupied by playing in the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Following decent performances there, he decided to return to the PGA Tour Champions and currently reserves the T48 spot at the SAS Championship.

Interestingly, Harrington loves playing on the PGA Tour Champions and believes its much more relaxed compared to other golf circuits around the world. Subsequently, he also believes his game has improved due to the relaxed and composed format of the PGA Tour Champions.

“Look, I love playing out here on the Champions Tour. It’s great.”

Harrington added via the pgatour.com:

“It’s a new lease on life. You’re relaxed, feel good about your game. It’s amazing how much better you play when you feel good. Because I’m physically able to still hit it, I still have that temptation that I can play with the young guys and still beat them.”