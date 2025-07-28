Padraig Harrington reveals honest feelings after making it to an exclusive club following Senior Open win

Padraig Harrington secured a three-shot victory at the ISPS Handa Senior Open at Sunningdale, becoming only the fifth golfer in history to win both The Open and the Senior Open. With rounds of consistent play and a final-day 67, the 53-year-old finished at 16-under, beating Justin Leonard and Thomas Bjorn.With this latest win, Harrington joins an elite group alongside Tom Watson, Gary Player, Bob Charles, and fellow Irishman Darren Clarke as players who have claimed both the Open Championship and its senior counterpart.Reflecting on the accomplishment, Harrington said:&quot;I'm thrilled to have won but very satisfied that I've won a Senior Open with my two Opens. The fact that only five people have ever done it is quite special. I'm quite proud that I've managed to survive this long in the game.&quot;Harrington previously won The Open in back-to-back years in 2007 and 2008. This latest title also marks his third senior major, following wins at the US Senior Open in 2022 and again this June. He narrowly missed out on another major title at the Senior PGA Championship, finishing just one stroke behind Angel Cabrera.Speaking after the final round, Padraig Harrington reflected on the significance of winning both versions of The Open:&quot;You realise a lot of things is the legacy and what you've done. You want to win in a great golf course like Sullendale. You want to do things that stand out. And having won a real Open, coming now, winning the Senior Open, it does give some eyes-up validation.&quot;&quot;I'm kind of on a high of winning, but then there will be that deep sense of satisfaction knowing that you've done both...I didn't want to leave it too long. You start coming in a problem if you don't win it too soon. So I'm glad I've got mine.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith this win, Padraig Harrington now holds 11 PGA Tour Champions titles and has won multiple times each season for the past four years. He continues to show impressive consistency, extending his legacy well into the senior stage of his career.How did Padraig Harrington perform in the 2025 ISPS Handa Senior Open?Padraig Harrington clinched the 2025 ISPS Handa Senior Open title with a total score of 264, finishing 16 under par for the tournament.He opened the week with a 3-under 67 in the first round, which included seven birdies and four bogeys. His form improved on Friday, as he carded a bogey-free 65 with five birdies. In the third round, Harrington once again shot 65, this time making six birdies and just one bogey on the 12th hole.On Sunday, he got off to a strong start with an eagle on the par-5 1st hole, followed by a birdie on the 6th. He dropped a shot on the 8th but bounced back with a birdie on the 9th, making the front nine in 32 strokes, 3 under par. On the back nine, he stayed even par through the 13th, added a birdie on the 14th, and made a bogey on the 17th, finishing the inward nine at even-par 35 for a final-round 67. In total, Padraig Harrington recorded 21 birdies, 7 bogeys, and 1 eagle over four rounds.