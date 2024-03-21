Padraig Harrington says his viral golf tips can get every single golfer in the world to a single figure handicap

Padraig Harrington, who is all set to tee off at this week's Hoag Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event scheduled from March 22 to 24 at the Newport Beach Country Club, recently discussed the significance of social media presence.

He asserted that his presence on these platforms could help aspiring golfers improve their game. Harrington further claimed that his tips could also help every golfer achieve at least a single-digit handicap.

Speaking about his online golf tips, Harrington told the media:

"I’ve always liked coaching... I actually really like playing my pro-am’s and giving a few tips out there. I think I should be able to get every golfer in the whole wide world to a single figure handicap. I think that’s a reasonable goal."

"It’s hard to be a scratch golfer. To get to nine, it’s not that hard. When I say it’s not that hard, there are some simple things you can do that can get there. That’s what my videos are mainly focused on. I’m really just trying to help the weekend warrior get to a level where if you are a single-figure golfer, you can walk into any clubhouse with your chest expanded," he added.

It is important to note that Padraig Harrington is quite active on social media and enjoys a decent fan following. He has around 133K subscribers on YouTube, where he frequently shares golf-related videos.

He is also active on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, where he has a fan base of around 226K and 129K, respectively.

A look into Padraig Harrington's career

Born on August 31, 1971, Padraig Harrington grew up playing golf in Rathfarnham. He was the youngest of five sons born to his parents, Patrick and Breda Harrington.

Harrington had a successful amateur career and was part of the winning team at the Walker Cup in 1995. He began his professional career the same year.

Harrington started playing on the European Tour in 1996, achieving his first professional victory at the 1996 Peugeot Spanish Open. He defeated Gordon Brand Jr. by four strokes to win the event.

Harrington continued to excel on the European Tour and joined the PGA Tour in 2005. Remarkably, he clinched his first PGA Tour event, The Honda Classic, the same year, triumphing over Joe Ogilvie and Vijay Singh in a playoff. He also secured victory at the Barclays Classic in 2005 by defeating Jim Furyk by one stroke.

Throughout his career, Padraig Harrington has won 38 professional events. Fifteen of his victories came on the European Tour, with six on the PGA Tour. Harrington has also claimed victories on the Japan and Asian tours.

Notably, he has won three Major tournaments. His first Major win was recorded at The Open Championship in 2007, where he defeated veteran Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

The following year, Harrington successfully defended his Open Championship title and also won the PGA Championship. Interestingly, he once again prevailed over Garcia at the PGA Championship to clinch his third Major victory. He registered a two-stroke triumph over Garcia and Ben Curtis.

Padraig Harrington currently competes on the PGA Tour Champions and occasionally participates in events on the PGA and European Tour.