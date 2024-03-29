“Padraig you’re a magician” “Show off” – Fans react to Padraig Harrington boasting making par at Houston Open with an ‘unreal’ recovery shot

During the opening round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, Padraig Harrington successfully tried an innovative way to play the shot, which received huge praise from fans on social media.

Harrington finished T54 after carding an even-par 70 on Thursday at Memorial Park. He made four birdies and four bogeys during the round, and the remaining holes went for par. However, the recovery that came on par 5, the 16th hole, will be remembered by golf fans for a long time.

On the 16th hole, Harrington, who now plays mostly on the Senior Tour, fired a 326-yard tee shot, but it lost its direction, landing on the left side of the fairway below the small pine tree. He didn't have many options to make a clean shot without hitting the tree again, so he decided to bend down, and the experiment was successful as he hit it at a distance of around 120 yards.

Expand Tweet

Following his round, the two-time Open Championship winner shared his insights on Twitter. He wrote:

"Ended up making my par. Use a 5 wood if possible for this as you’re less likely to snag the heel and it takes the shank out of play. #paddysgolftips."

Expand Tweet

Fans online praised the six-time winner on the PGA Tour for his incredible escape. Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

"Padraig your a magician."

Expand Tweet

"Show off 🤣🤣🤣"

Expand Tweet

"I would love to live in a world where everyone brought your grace, charm, wit and friendliness every day!"

Expand Tweet

"'Unreal, 🤞 you go low the rest of the week!"

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some more responses:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Has Padraig Harrington won the Houston Open in the past?

Padraig Harrington has appeared 12 times at the Houston Open but has had a mediocre record here. He has missed just two cuts but has finished inside the top 10 only once. The T8 finish in 2008 is his best finish so far at Memorial Park.

Harrington's last start at Memorial Park was in 2021 when he finished T32. His two missed cuts here have come in his past five appearances. It will be interesting to see if he can post his best performance at the event this time.

Here's a look at the past performances of Padraig Harrington at the Houston Open:

2006: T32

2007: T24

2008: T26

2009: T26

2010: T40

2011: T8

2012: T71

2014: CUT

2015: T67

2016: CUT

2018: 89

2021: T32