Paige Spiranac advices her fans to ‘stay grassy’ as she shares selfie in black onesie

Paige Spiranac stunned fans with her new stylish outfit on social media. The American golf influencer had joined the Grass League series, which was hosting its Summer Grind event in Oceanside, California, this week.

Ad

On Saturday, Spiranac shared a few details about the tournament, and in one of her Instagram stories, she shared a selfie, expressing her excitement to be on the mic for the League. She posted a snap sitting in a golf cart with a caption:

"On the mic beginning today. Stay grassy."

Paige Spiranac advices her fans to ‘stay sassy’ as she shares selfie in stunnng black onesie/@_paige.renee

Spiranac styled for the outing in a stylish black top and matching bottom. She opted to keep her hair in a ponytail and paired it with goggles.

Ad

Trending

Grass League is a 3-part golf league started by brothers Jimmy and Jake Hoselton. It features 11 city-based franchises that will play in a 2v2 scramble format under the lights.

The social media sensation has previously shared her excitement for the Grass League series on her Instagram. She shared a few pictures of herself from the Grass Chipping Rolling Hills on May 3 with a caption:

"Great day watching some amazing golf day 1 at the @grassleague! Excited for day 2⛳️ Follow @grassleague to see all the action during my takeover!"

Ad

Paige Spiranac stunned in a stylish red outfit for the day. She wore an off-shoulder crop top and matching pants.

Spiranac has ventured into content creation and modeling after her career as a professional golfer, and this year she has taken up new duties on the mic. Earlier this month, she even joined the PGA Tour Live for broadcasting, and this week she is again on the mic.

Paige Spiranac shared her take on Keegan Bradley playing at the Ryder Cup debate

There has been a long debate on whether PGA Tour pro Keegan Bradley should be the captain of the US Ryder Cup team. He was snubbed from the team in 2023, and this year, he is the captain and had the option to pick himself.

Ad

However, the American golfer will only take on his duties as the captain of the team and decided not to play in the game. Paige Spiranac shared her opinion on Bradley's decision on social media. She shared a post on her X account and wrote:

"Back to back Ryder Cups where Keegan should have been playing in my opinion. I understand why he picked the team first but I wish he wasn’t given the captaincy this year so he had the opportunity to play. He had many years in the future to be a captain."

Paige Spiranac is known for her active presence on social media, where she keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day life. She boasts one million followers on X. She is also active on a subscription-based platform called Passes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More