Paige Spiranac announces latest gig, set to host Eleven Golf Classic in Florida

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is set to participate in the Eleven Golf Classic next month. The event will take place on Thursday, December 5, at Normandy Shores Golf Club.

The Eleven Golf Classic is organized by E11EVEN, a popular nightclub located in downtown Miami. This will be their first-ever invite-only celebrity golf tournament.

The first-ever Eleven Golf Classic will feature several unique specialties, such as a bar on each par 3 for players to refill their drinks while waiting for the group ahead to finish. Each bar will be operated by a different beverage company, offering golfers samples of their latest drinks.

The event will also include a closest-to-the-pin competition on the shortest par 3, with prizes awarded to the winners. Further, a longest-drive contest will take place on a par 5, where players can win prizes by outdriving their opponents.

Following the event, the Eleven Miami After Party will be held at the club, featuring a performance by popular hip-hop artist 50 Cent.

"This is out of touch" Paige Spiranac hits back at Hunter Mahan over Ryder Cup pay debate

Last week, several reports claimed the US Ryder Cup squad will receive $400K each for the next edition in Bethpage. The move received mixed reactions from the fans and critics but former World No. 4 Hunter Mahan supported the move.

"It doesn't need to be lot," he said as per Golf Monthly. "I mean, it's not millions of dollars or anything, but, I think when your goods and services are being used for someone else's gain, you should be able to sort of recoup some of that money because they're using you, right?"

However, this didn't sit well with Paige Spiranac, who hit back at the former PGA Tour professional. On November 16, the former LPGA pro turned golf influencer took to X (formerly Twitter) to slap back at Mahan.

"This is out of touch," she wrote. "It is reported that each US player will receive 400k for participating. That’s life changing money for so many people. For Hunter to say it doesn’t have to be a lot when 400k is a lot just isn’t a good look for golf in my opinion."

Paige Spiranac added that the last couple of years in golf had been all about money with Ryder Cup being the only exception.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place from September 23 to 28 next year at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale in New York.

