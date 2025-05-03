Paige Spiranac announces new role with par-3 golf league

Paige Spiranac has announced her new role as a correspondent for the Grass League, a par-3 golf league. On her X (formerly Twitter) page, Spiranac updated her fans about this professional milestone.

The 32-year-old golf influencer posted a picture of herself in a black dress, holding a microphone branded with the GL (Grass League) logo. She posed in front of a backdrop with texts like "High Stakes Par 3 Golf" and "Grass League." Paige Spiranac captioned the picture:

"Doing social coverage for @GrassLeague all weekend! Make sure to follow them to catch all my content (heart emoji)"

For the unversed, Grass League is a team-based competition played on par-3 courses entirely under the lights. Each event has two-person scramble teams, and participants include amateurs, retired pros, caddies, and influencers.

In the 2025 season, the Grass League will have three main events, which include:

Grass Clippings Open : May 2–3 at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona.

: May 2–3 at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona. The Summer Grind : August 30–31 at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California.

: August 30–31 at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California. Grass League Championship: December 5–6, returning to Grass Clippings, Rolling Hills.

Further, the event will feature 36 holes of par-3 golf with live music performances, food trucks and fan experiences. Even though PGA Tour players are banned from competing at this event, former US Open champion Wyndham Clark owns one of the participating teams, namely the San Diego Munis. There are 11 teams in the competition. They are as follows:

Minnesota Muskies Tampa Bay Swamp Dawgs Michigan Auto Aces Phoenix United Scottsdale Strikers Canada Hat Tricks New York Blue Birds Dallas Horsemen Los Angeles Roses Hollywood Hitters San Diego Munis

The final round of the ongoing Glass Clippings Open, which will be held on Saturday, May 3, can be watched on Peacock TV.

Paige Spiranac shares "brutal" experience at the Dubai Ladies Masters

In a recent episode of the "Quiet Please!" podcast, Paige Spiranac spoke about her challenging debut at the 2015 Dubai Ladies Masters. She turned professional in 2015 and was invited to the LET event. However, she talked about facing harsh gossip, including false rumors of trading favours for her tournament invite.

Talking about her experience, Paige Spiranac said (via New York Post):

"I show up and was doing hours of press, which I wasn't prepared for. I had no training to do this. And I would say there were a couple of girls who were really supportive and who were nice, but the majority, it was brutal. I would go on the range and girls would just scatter. No one wanted to hit next to me."

"There were constant comments like 'I did sexual favors to get this invite,' and I was listening to it — and they would say [it] within earshots of me. It was tough. Not knowing what I was doing, it was my first pro event, it was really difficult. I just wanted to be liked and I played so bad. It was horrendous," she added.

Paige Spiranac failed to make the cut at the tournament after posting 77 and 79 in the first two rounds. She played on the Cactus Tour for a brief period before turning into a golf influencer. Currently, she has over 10 million followers across all social media platforms.

