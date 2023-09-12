Paige Spiranac announces her partnership with new energy drink

Paige Spiranac is currently one of the most influential golfers around. The 30-year-old has around 4 million followers on Instagram and has many high-profile endorsements in her portfolio. However, this time, she has decided to promote an unconventional brand of energy drink.

Spiranac recently appeared on the set of the New York Stock Exchange to speak with Sports Illustrated's (SI) Robin Lundberg. There she spoke about the benefits of JetFuel and how it is different from other energy drinks in the market.

Paige Spiranac usually stays away from energy drinks as it invokes anxiety and makes her feel jittery. However, JetFuel is a solitary energy drink, which contains 200mg of natural sources of caffeine while also including Vitamin C for antioxidant support. It also has Vitamins B5, B6, and B12 for overall nutritional benefits.

Apart from speaking about her new brand, Spiranac also spoke in-depth about her favourite golfer while making her predictions for the iconic Ryder Cup.

"We wouldn't be where we are withut Tiger," Paige Spiranac chooses her favourite golfer of all time

During her conversation with SI, Paige Spiranac spoke about the current state of professional golf. Although Spiranac has never played in the LPGA Tour, her social media presence makes her one of the most prominent golfers.

Regardless, Spiranac was asked about her favourite professional golfer and she answered Tiger Woods without skipping a beat. The Instagram influencer believes Woods has transformed the game and has contributed massively to the world of golf.

"Everyone has to say Tiger Woods, we wouldn't be where we are without Tiger. He is so fun to watch, the shot that he takes, his passion and competitiveness is something we've never seen before"

Spiranac stated via SI:

Apart from Tiger Woods, Spiranac had another name on his mind when asked about her favourite golfer. Woods has been out of action for a long time, therefore, Spiranac choose Max Homa as her current favourite golfer. Specifically, she loves how Homa conducts himself on social media while promoting his golfing abilities.