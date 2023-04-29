“Yes, I know what I’m doing and own it!” – Paige Spiranac answers all of her fans’ most frequent questions in one go

Paige Spiranac is the most followed golf celebrity on social media and that is for a reason. Besides being active on various social platforms, she also knows how to cater to her fans.

Many fans keep asking Spiranac the same questions and she can't answer each of them separately. Hence, she decided to answer some of the most frequently asked questions in one go.

The former golfer turned influencer posted a picture on Instagram with the caption that comprised answers to some of these frequently asked questions. Here's a look at the answers:

"I’m a scratch golfer and my lowest round is 63," Spiranac's revealed her lowest round.

On the reasons behind her quitting professional golf, she wrote:

"I switched to media work after I mentally couldn’t handle the pressure of pro golf."

She often gets asked if she has had any enhancement surgery. She had an answer for that:

"They are real and spectacular."

Many fans seem to think Spiranca doesn't know what she is doing She cleared their doubts with this:

"Yes I know what I’m doing and own it!"

The famous golf personality also shared some personal details:

"My favorite color is pink, favorite flower is a sunflower and I’m 5’8."

Paige Spiranac loves to connect with her fans and engages with them often on social media. She also owns a content-sharing website, "OnlyPaige," which she launched earlier this year.

The 30-year-old golf personality promised to share her exclusive photographs and videos on OnlyPaige and mentioned that she would give exclusive golf lessons to her subscribers.

"I don’t think it was for me," - Paige Spiranac on quitting professional golf

Paige Spiranac was in her early 20s when she quit professional golf. It was not as if she didn't want to do her best at the highest level of golf. As per her, she worked really hard to get there, but she wasn't able to take the mental toll of professional golf.

She spoke about her unfulfilling golf career on the "Playing A Round" podcast:

"I practiced every single day, morning until night. It was my only goal. I was a highly ranked junior golfer."

She added that one could still fail to achieve his/her goal despite working hard day in and day out and this was something she wasn't able to digest.

"They [Spiranac's parents] always said, ‘If you put the work in and you dedicate your life to something, you will be successful.’ But that just wasn’t happening with golf and I was driving myself crazy because I felt like I should be achieving at a much higher level."

A fan recently asked her on Twitter if she would have stayed had she not been bullied during her professional golf career. She responded that professional golf wasn't for her mentally.

"I had the ability but struggled mentally under pressure. I don’t think it was for me."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac @rconce223547 I had the ability but struggled mentally under pressure. I don't think it was for me

Spirinac has made quite a mark on social media. She boasts more than 3.7 million fans on Instagram, making her the most followed golf personality on the platform. She was also declared Maxim's Sexiest Woman of the Year 2022.

